VIDEO

Watch Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Prostitution Video

·

Watch Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Prostitution Video

Anas Aremeyaw Prostitution

Anas Aremeyaw Investigates Prostitution in Odawna

Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his investigators carried their hidden cameras to  Odawna in Accra to uncover the booming prostitution business going on in the area. Other stories in the video include; fake currency business, human parts dealer and illegal land sale at Odawna.

Tags:
Author: StaffGhana's most trusted news website well-known for its fair and unbiased news reports. exposeGHANA gives power to the people to report news and share their opinions on various topics. Email: submit[at]exposeghana.com

64 Comments

  1. Zibtus says:
    on November 19, 2012 at

    truly, Anass need to be recommended for his hard works, at least his style of investigation has brought some sanity in government set ups. I must say that the government should rather protect and save-guide him against who ever may think of doing something bad to him.

  2. AKOMEAH KWAME says:
    on January 13, 2013 at

    PLEASE I WANT ANNAS TO COMPLETE HIS GOOD WORKS BY INVESTIGATING THE BRIBERY OF S.H.S HEADMASTERS IN GHANA

  3. Lydia says:
    on January 15, 2013 at

    Anas has let all Ghanaians be up and doing for fear that they might be investigated.This is really helping Ghana and needs to awarded fervently.

  4. Paacrispoo de authentic says:
    on January 17, 2013 at

    Anas, God will bless you for the good work you are doing. we need people like you to be our leaders but not these Cheats, Greedy and Hypocrates.

  5. Anonymous says:
    on March 16, 2013 at

    :shakebutt:

  6. benedict says:
    on April 3, 2013 at

    i dey feel u Anas continue the hardwork.thanks

  7. Grace says:
    on April 9, 2013 at

    I would be happy if Anas investigate about the manufaturing companies in ghana espicially the Indians, lebanis who are cheating on workers and allowing them to work more than 12 hours some are not even paid for the extra hrs and are forced to work on saturdays too. also some dont pay their taxes and water and electricity bills . am talking from experienced they are really cheating on us and maltreating us.

  8. Nana says:
    on April 9, 2013 at

    Anas,you are so great but I bet you corruption is still high in Ghana,why because people are not being paid well…gi back to the customs at the harbour and airports and you will understand what I am saying

  9. nii says:
    on April 18, 2013 at

    God bless u for wat u are doing. may God reward u..and protect u from ur enemies:but i want u to go into landlords and land ladies.

  10. Ebenezer says:
    on June 28, 2013 at

    Anas shuld investigate Prez Mahama

  11. maria says:
    on July 9, 2013 at

    there is a married woman working a tema harbour clearing agent by name maggie she is a prostitute f**king people husband and young boy

  12. derrick says:
    on July 11, 2013 at

    God bless you for your had work.May God assist you in every investigation you do.God bless you

  13. gabel says:
    on July 18, 2013 at

    Anas is sent by GOD to cleanse both the public and private sector of dubious characters.

  14. michaels says:
    on July 29, 2013 at

    Anas good work done.May God richly bless you

  15. Sly George says:
    on August 7, 2013 at

    you are totally a gift from God

  16. Desmond says:
    on September 4, 2013 at

    Anas GOD will bless u.

  17. durell says:
    on September 17, 2013 at

    maria can u plz link me that woman….whatsapp me on 0247694324

  18. Yabsonluv says:
    on September 19, 2013 at

    We need times three of you in Gh..God bless you for your hard working..

  19. Anonymous says:
    on September 20, 2013 at

    Anas pls i want u to go to vistaline company they are cheating on the blacks

  20. sammy says:
    on September 29, 2013 at

    Too bad

  21. Jamesta welson says:
    on October 4, 2013 at

    Anas thanks for your good jod i want u to keep it up dont give up keep it up.god will bless u for good work ghana.i want to be ur friend on facebook.and i want to be under u please i want be like u.

  22. Jamesta welson says:
    on October 4, 2013 at

    pls take ur tyme him he is under process.every thin is step by step he will do ur request for u

  23. kingsley says:
    on October 4, 2013 at

    let’s all pray for Anas to live a long life and continuous his perfect work. Anas God bless you.

  24. alex says:
    on October 17, 2013 at

    am good in sex i need e girl who also good in bed i need fat girl u can call me on 0248311324

  25. Anonymous says:
    on November 3, 2013 at

    Anas may God bless u n u ar still my role modle.i want to be like u.

  26. des d says:
    on November 4, 2013 at

    hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm

  27. sammy says:
    on November 5, 2013 at

    suger mummy whatsapp me 0247270305

  28. Me says:
    on November 10, 2013 at

    Cn u get me a fat,hot beautiful lady for me add me on fb {kevin.simth} or cul me o572820803

  29. KK says:
    on November 13, 2013 at

    Anas is a very good journalist we have never had in this country,but pls,help us on this Victoria Hammah’s issue

  30. KK says:
    on November 13, 2013 at

    Why?? Dnt u have families @ alex

  31. Bernard says:
    on November 13, 2013 at

    I love u Anas infact keep on with your good works and i think when you enter the political side coruption would reduce drastically

  32. vincent gyan says:
    on November 18, 2013 at

    Great work there keep it up men

  33. anonymous says:
    on November 20, 2013 at

    wer the f is the video

  34. david robertson says:
    on November 21, 2013 at

    yu have to do sum fin about de way police treat weed smokers in their raiding activities.

  35. rainy reign says:
    on December 4, 2013 at

    may God save our soulz

  36. kasoa today says:
    on December 6, 2013 at

    there are some fully armed men robbing with pop action guns. but when you to report to the police they say you go we will come, come to kasoa your self and waju so so talk and bribe they do there…see you soon at the police…

  37. Robert says:
    on January 14, 2014 at

    Am a boy of 21 in takoradi poly and the main reason is i need a woman of ma dreams. You can cal me on 0573774040

  38. lyk says:
    on March 1, 2014 at

    presbyerian church of Ghana Bible study and Prayer Group Center,Chirapatre-Gyinyase.invites you to a Holiday Prayer meeting CODE NAMED;JERICHO HOUR.THURSDAY 6th MARCH,2014.time 8;30am to 1;30pm.THEME The key of persistance opens ALL doors closed by Resistance [josuah 6;1] GUEST SPeaker REV MICHAEL SARHENE -contact-0244599302.BE THERE and BLEESED

  39. amankus says:
    on March 25, 2014 at

    may the good Lord bless all those say good thing about Anas my friends can call me on 0247706442

  40. Abi says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    May the Lord bless you Anas

  41. flow says:
    on April 10, 2014 at

    can i work with you??????

  42. flow says:
    on April 10, 2014 at

    i have journalism background i really need job please

  43. Anonymous says:
    on April 15, 2014 at

    good work mr, ana aremeyaw plz we want u to investigave volta river authority(vra).

  44. Anonymous says:
    on May 7, 2014 at

    Aaaa!!! diz is ghana 4 us we are all ashame of ourself

  45. student of nature says:
    on June 7, 2014 at

    yes we do appreciate b

  46. Dadi says:
    on August 16, 2014 at

    Anass may Allah bless u n help u in all the good things u are doing,Ladys u can call for friendship 00393511457434.

  47. Anonymous says:
    on September 7, 2014 at

    God blesss Anas and his team for their good work but I’ll like know what action is gorvnment taking after this Anas guy risk his life to come out with all the secrits.

  48. manny says:
    on October 4, 2014 at

    Anas u,re a blessing ,keep it up.

  49. Anonymous says:
    on November 3, 2014 at

    who can do any

  50. gifty bedu seyram says:
    on December 2, 2014 at

    anas is a real blessing to we ghanaians.u are forever my role model:-)

  51. yaa says:
    on December 5, 2014 at

    May God bless this man for good work

  52. emmanuel agyapong says:
    on January 12, 2015 at

    i want to download videos

  53. David AGYEI says:
    on June 16, 2015 at

    There is this serious prostitution in Ouagadougou the capital of Burkina Faso by some Ghanaians Nigerians Ivorian and others
    Their age ranges from 16 to 30yrs and I could not believed my eyes when I saw them in the dark.
    I want Anas to investigate this serious matter.
    Dave

  54. am Richie mickman says:
    on July 18, 2015 at

    Annas am really intrrsted in workin wit u…

  55. Agyare Michael says:
    on September 7, 2015 at

    plz and plz l realy need hot and 9ice girl in my life .and also l need girl who live in Kumasi ok.plz you can send me your number .plz my 0549904618.

  56. aboagye says:
    on September 9, 2015 at

    I WISH INSTANT JUDGEMENT EXISTED IN THIS CTRY, SO THAT THESE JUDGES BEHEADED

  57. anonymous says:
    on September 9, 2015 at

    Please anas i want u to investigate into tertiary lecturers been having sex with their students in their offices and passing them

  58. sexxyle says:
    on September 11, 2015 at

    anas allll de way.. kudos!!! N 4 SUGER-MUMMIES, wasup me on 0243805382.

  59. Joe Aggrey says:
    on September 22, 2015 at

    GOD REALLY BLESS YOU AND YOUR BOSS FOR SACRIFICES YOURSELF TO DO THE GOOD WORK FOR OUR MOTHER GHANA. KEEP IT ON, WE SUPPORT AND YOU ALWAYS.

  60. Owusu says:
    on September 22, 2015 at

    Sugar mummies shld hala +233549435891

  61. Owusu says:
    on September 22, 2015 at

    Anas gr8 job anas for real we dnt fear any thing.

  62. empress says:
    on September 22, 2015 at

    Anas infact we need people like u in diz country congratulations to u n team.But for u your reward is already on earth n in heaven.

  63. IGNATUS AHIABLE says:
    on September 29, 2015 at

    Infact Sir Anas you are good .. May the Almighty God bless you.And as for those judges may God have mercy on THEM.I will like to be like you in future

  64. Daniel Agyei Mensah says:
    on September 16, 2017 at

    I need ur number

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *