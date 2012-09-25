Watch Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Prostitution Video
Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his investigators carried their hidden cameras to Odawna in Accra to uncover the booming prostitution business going on in the area. Other stories in the video include; fake currency business, human parts dealer and illegal land sale at Odawna.
truly, Anass need to be recommended for his hard works, at least his style of investigation has brought some sanity in government set ups. I must say that the government should rather protect and save-guide him against who ever may think of doing something bad to him.
PLEASE I WANT ANNAS TO COMPLETE HIS GOOD WORKS BY INVESTIGATING THE BRIBERY OF S.H.S HEADMASTERS IN GHANA
Anas has let all Ghanaians be up and doing for fear that they might be investigated.This is really helping Ghana and needs to awarded fervently.
Anas, God will bless you for the good work you are doing. we need people like you to be our leaders but not these Cheats, Greedy and Hypocrates.
:shakebutt:
i dey feel u Anas continue the hardwork.thanks
I would be happy if Anas investigate about the manufaturing companies in ghana espicially the Indians, lebanis who are cheating on workers and allowing them to work more than 12 hours some are not even paid for the extra hrs and are forced to work on saturdays too. also some dont pay their taxes and water and electricity bills . am talking from experienced they are really cheating on us and maltreating us.
Anas,you are so great but I bet you corruption is still high in Ghana,why because people are not being paid well…gi back to the customs at the harbour and airports and you will understand what I am saying
God bless u for wat u are doing. may God reward u..and protect u from ur enemies:but i want u to go into landlords and land ladies.
Anas shuld investigate Prez Mahama
there is a married woman working a tema harbour clearing agent by name maggie she is a prostitute f**king people husband and young boy
God bless you for your had work.May God assist you in every investigation you do.God bless you
Anas is sent by GOD to cleanse both the public and private sector of dubious characters.
Anas good work done.May God richly bless you
you are totally a gift from God
Anas GOD will bless u.
maria can u plz link me that woman….whatsapp me on 0247694324
We need times three of you in Gh..God bless you for your hard working..
Anas pls i want u to go to vistaline company they are cheating on the blacks
Too bad
Anas thanks for your good jod i want u to keep it up dont give up keep it up.god will bless u for good work ghana.i want to be ur friend on facebook.and i want to be under u please i want be like u.
pls take ur tyme him he is under process.every thin is step by step he will do ur request for u
let’s all pray for Anas to live a long life and continuous his perfect work. Anas God bless you.
am good in sex i need e girl who also good in bed i need fat girl u can call me on 0248311324
Anas may God bless u n u ar still my role modle.i want to be like u.
hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
suger mummy whatsapp me 0247270305
Cn u get me a fat,hot beautiful lady for me add me on fb {kevin.simth} or cul me o572820803
Anas is a very good journalist we have never had in this country,but pls,help us on this Victoria Hammah’s issue
Why?? Dnt u have families @ alex
I love u Anas infact keep on with your good works and i think when you enter the political side coruption would reduce drastically
Great work there keep it up men
wer the f is the video
yu have to do sum fin about de way police treat weed smokers in their raiding activities.
may God save our soulz
there are some fully armed men robbing with pop action guns. but when you to report to the police they say you go we will come, come to kasoa your self and waju so so talk and bribe they do there…see you soon at the police…
Am a boy of 21 in takoradi poly and the main reason is i need a woman of ma dreams. You can cal me on 0573774040
presbyerian church of Ghana Bible study and Prayer Group Center,Chirapatre-Gyinyase.invites you to a Holiday Prayer meeting CODE NAMED;JERICHO HOUR.THURSDAY 6th MARCH,2014.time 8;30am to 1;30pm.THEME The key of persistance opens ALL doors closed by Resistance [josuah 6;1] GUEST SPeaker REV MICHAEL SARHENE -contact-0244599302.BE THERE and BLEESED
may the good Lord bless all those say good thing about Anas my friends can call me on 0247706442
May the Lord bless you Anas
can i work with you??????
i have journalism background i really need job please
good work mr, ana aremeyaw plz we want u to investigave volta river authority(vra).
Aaaa!!! diz is ghana 4 us we are all ashame of ourself
yes we do appreciate b
Anass may Allah bless u n help u in all the good things u are doing,Ladys u can call for friendship 00393511457434.
God blesss Anas and his team for their good work but I’ll like know what action is gorvnment taking after this Anas guy risk his life to come out with all the secrits.
Anas u,re a blessing ,keep it up.
who can do any
anas is a real blessing to we ghanaians.u are forever my role model:-)
May God bless this man for good work
i want to download videos
There is this serious prostitution in Ouagadougou the capital of Burkina Faso by some Ghanaians Nigerians Ivorian and others
Their age ranges from 16 to 30yrs and I could not believed my eyes when I saw them in the dark.
I want Anas to investigate this serious matter.
Dave
Annas am really intrrsted in workin wit u…
plz and plz l realy need hot and 9ice girl in my life .and also l need girl who live in Kumasi ok.plz you can send me your number .plz my 0549904618.
I WISH INSTANT JUDGEMENT EXISTED IN THIS CTRY, SO THAT THESE JUDGES BEHEADED
Please anas i want u to investigate into tertiary lecturers been having sex with their students in their offices and passing them
anas allll de way.. kudos!!! N 4 SUGER-MUMMIES, wasup me on 0243805382.
GOD REALLY BLESS YOU AND YOUR BOSS FOR SACRIFICES YOURSELF TO DO THE GOOD WORK FOR OUR MOTHER GHANA. KEEP IT ON, WE SUPPORT AND YOU ALWAYS.
Sugar mummies shld hala +233549435891
Anas gr8 job anas for real we dnt fear any thing.
Anas infact we need people like u in diz country congratulations to u n team.But for u your reward is already on earth n in heaven.
Infact Sir Anas you are good .. May the Almighty God bless you.And as for those judges may God have mercy on THEM.I will like to be like you in future
I need ur number