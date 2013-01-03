Ghana Armed Forces On Nationwide Route March.

The Ghana Armed Forces Thursday morning embarked on a nationwide route march in all regional capitals.

They were joined by other security agencies across all Garrisons in the country.

A cross section believed that the scene of soldiers on the march is likely to raise eyebrows especially the timing of the exercise.

But Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Armed Forces, Colonel Mbawine Atintande said it is a friendly routine exercise by the armed forces.

In Accra ,the march begun from the El-Wak Sports Stadium through the Nima Roundabout, then to the Ako Adjei Interchange towards the Flag Staff House and back to the El-Wak Stadium.

By radioxyzonline