Illuminati Rumors: Sarkodie’s Brother-In-Law Moses Foh-Amoaning “Defends” Him.

The family of popular Hip-Life rapper, Sarkodie, has denied reports in sections of the media to the effect that artiste is a member of the Freemason society.

Rumours have linked Ghana’s most popular rapper to the Freemasons, which is perceived by some as a secret group.

But Lawyer, Moses Foh-Amoaning, who is brother-in-law to the musician, said on Adom FM’s Dea Mehunu programme on Monday January 28, 2013, that the success of the artiste, is largely due to the backing of his immediate family.

Mr. Foh-Amoaning who is married to Sarkodie’s elder sister Maame Adwoa, described him as a decent and hard working musician.

The Lawyer cum Sports Analyst believes the artiste will achieve more laurels in his music career, if he continues to attach seriousness to his work.

[LISTEN TO: sarkodie-illuminati]

By 233live