Blakk Rasta-Iyawata Ft Laami MP3 Download.

Blakk Rasta-Iyawata Ft Laami

Blakk Rasta

Track: Iyawata

Artist: Blakk Rasta Ft Laami

Another good reggae music from Blakk Rasta to keep your speakers busy. I’m just in love with Laami’s voice, it’s flawless.

11 Comments

  1. black rasta says:
    on February 18, 2013 at

    Thank you black rasta

  2. Victor says:
    on April 23, 2013 at

    Pls Blakk Rasta, i need some of ur aborn. Where can i get them in Nigeria?

  3. Victor says:
    on April 23, 2013 at

    Pls Blakk Rasta, i need some of ur aburn. Where can i get them in Nigeria?

  4. Aminu issaka says:
    on June 23, 2013 at

    Oh blakk i want to download your music (iyawata)how can i download it…..

  5. Asafoatse Abbey says:
    on January 11, 2014 at

    why did u always say yound insedolf old. like i,m 80 yrs old u will young

  6. Mustapha Ahmed says:
    on April 17, 2014 at

    U are my mentor, i love your show too much, Jah bless

  7. mumin says:
    on May 1, 2014 at

    Ooooo blakk u r toooo mooooch Allah blesse u

  8. Richie says:
    on June 30, 2014 at

    Blakk rasta mi love wono show

  9. Randy Mark Micky says:
    on February 13, 2015 at

    Respek Blakk, Brejins findz it difficult to download your music with ordinary phones. Why ?

  10. Gumah Issah says:
    on March 10, 2017 at

    Blakk Rasta I love your attitude,

  11. Gumah Issah says:
    on March 10, 2017 at

    Blakk Rasta I like music

