SHOWBIZ

PHOTOS: Mercy Johnson’s Daughter + Van Vicker & Family + Michael Essien + Sarkodie & Mum

·

PHOTOS: Mercy Johnson’s Daughter + Van Vicker & Family + Michael Essien + Sarkodie & Mum.

Mercy Johnson Daughter

Mercy Johnson’s Daughter

Mercy Johnson’s Daughter is growing so quickly, compare this photo to this one and you will know what i’m talking about.

Van Vicker family photo

Van Vicker and family

Van Vicker and family. This photo is pretty old, about 4 years now. But it still worths your attention.

Michael Essien

Michael Essien

Sometimes, it feels good to have fun with ourselves. Self-taken photo by Michael Essien

Sarkodie and Mum

Sarkodie and Mum

Promotion can be in so many ways. Checkout Sarkodie’s mother rocking a ‘Sark Collection’, hope you are feeling her swag eeh!

Related News:

  1. PHOTOS: Mercy Johnson’s Daughter, Purity And Husband Prince Okojie
  2. DISTURBING! See Michael Essien ‘Murdering English’ On Twitter
  3. Michael Essien Returning To Chelsea
  4. Michael Essien: “I’m frightened to play in Egypt”
  5. Michael Essien Must Leave Chelsea
  6. Michael Essien To Leave Chelsea In January
  7. Michael Essien Happy To Join AC Milan
  8. Michael Essien’s Girlfriend Storms Ghana
  9. Al Ain Want Michael Essien
  10. Michael Essien’s Father, James Essien Is Dead
Tags: , , ,
Author: Obour AmankwaObour is the entertainment writer for exposeGHANA. He also handles the Music and Video sections of the website. Prior to joining us, he was a writer at Ghanacelebrities and still writes for the site occasionally. He describes himself as "a web enthusiast, aspiring nerd and the owner of a museum worthy brain." Email: showbiz[at]exposeghana.com

72 Comments

  1. Anonymous says:
    on March 31, 2013 at

    Is dat van vicker’s kid or wat? am pretty much shocked anywai she is cute love her to bitz…

  2. Happiness iyare says:
    on March 31, 2013 at

    Lovely family i love u

  3. Happiness iyare says:
    on March 31, 2013 at

    Lovely family i love u.let me tell my oga at the top

  4. cynthia bluez osare says:
    on April 1, 2013 at

    Lovely family say hi to ur family.am a friend 4 kenya.

  5. Gugulethu says:
    on April 2, 2013 at

    Phumeh

  6. Motunrayo david says:
    on April 3, 2013 at

    Luvly family

  7. Anonymous says:
    on April 4, 2013 at

    am so happy for u the baby is so beautiful, hm e no dey easy

  8. Anonymous says:
    on April 4, 2013 at

    am so happy for u the baby is so beautiful, hm e no dey easy to deliver dis kind fat pikin

  9. Mercy .E. oguwche lagos nigeria says:
    on April 4, 2013 at

    Beatiful family van and lovely baby mercy

  10. Kelsey says:
    on April 4, 2013 at

    Yea i luv van’s kids dey are cute

  11. liciehjohnson says:
    on April 5, 2013 at

    cute baibs

  12. Da family is cute says:
    on April 5, 2013 at

    Jessy 4rm Awka

  13. ur fam is a best one says:
    on April 5, 2013 at

    sphokazi 4rm south africa

  14. Swidy says:
    on April 5, 2013 at

    Lovely family.wat a cute baby u ave there

  15. ava says:
    on April 5, 2013 at

    [:lovely2:] luv u van

  16. Anonymous says:
    on April 6, 2013 at

    lil r

  17. Damilola salami says:
    on April 6, 2013 at

    Hmmm mercy johnson u r 2much wat a baby we hv here

  18. Miracle says:
    on April 6, 2013 at

    Van vicker kids are very cute and smart. Vicker should pls update a new pics

  19. Sam. says:
    on April 10, 2013 at

    I wish she’s my baby,i lov her, she’s more then beautiful.

  20. Anonymous says:
    on April 11, 2013 at

    Wat a wandaful family Van has. I luv ur family. God bless u.

  21. Eggies S Africa says:
    on April 13, 2013 at

    Happy 4 u Mercy.

  22. Mimi says:
    on April 14, 2013 at

    Watba cute family are’nt de

  23. ashantidennery says:
    on April 15, 2013 at

    mercy your bundle of joy is so cute!
    van your kids are cute too.

  24. P.j noni says:
    on April 15, 2013 at

    Guy u 2much na u nd ur family sure pas na own b dis dnt want ma oga @ top shld say anoda tin!!!!

  25. P.jNONI says:
    on April 15, 2013 at

    Mercy (fig 8) am xo api 4 u nd ur baby hp she luks xo much lyk u nd hv ur nigerian character invite me 4 hea 1yr bdae.welcum 2 moda hood!!!!!!!

  26. RAHMAH K,UGANDA says:
    on April 16, 2013 at

    I wish i c d hve a baby like urs!

  27. Nadia natasha 4rm kenya says:
    on April 16, 2013 at

    Dat’r bby is so waouh n 4 van god bles u

  28. Dolly Perronnie says:
    on April 17, 2013 at

    Woww! Yr baby is beautyful Mercy. Hpe 1 of this days u come with them 2 Kenya

  29. Cynthia 4rm imo state nigeria says:
    on April 19, 2013 at

    Van u tink that u are cute but your kids lok’s cuter than you.as 4 u mercy your babe look pumpus i lov u all remain bles bye.

  30. Floxywise says:
    on April 21, 2013 at

    Van i love u nd ur cute family. As 4 m j she 2 much

  31. Eby from Aba says:
    on April 21, 2013 at

    Mercy u are two much infact 10 much ur baby looks lyk you i luv her she’s beautiful

  32. chichi .o. says:
    on April 22, 2013 at

    van you are 2 handsom lik ur kids and 4 mercy u ar a litle bit beautify lik ur kid

  33. ashley says:
    on April 22, 2013 at

    mercy i luv ur baby

  34. Precious fanizani says:
    on April 22, 2013 at

    Mercy nd van u gays re ma fun

  35. doreen says:
    on April 24, 2013 at

    i feel great when i hear that mercy johnson has a baby, gud luk swty

  36. Sexy glory says:
    on April 25, 2013 at

    Mercy you too much your baby is cute l love you

  37. Precious Owusu says:
    on April 28, 2013 at

    Van u ve a nice family nd for Mercy ur luks cute as u re

  38. Ella .m. says:
    on April 29, 2013 at

    M J u are ma girl , ur baby is so cute. Weldone van ur kids are cute.

  39. Ella says:
    on April 29, 2013 at

    Welldone wat a cute famly

  40. Yetima says:
    on April 29, 2013 at

    Wot a beatiful baby,pls keep d beaty 4 her

  41. Pingback: PHOTOS: Mercy Johnson’s Daughter, Purity And Husband Prince Okojie - exposeGHANA.com

  42. michelle james 4rm UGANDA says:
    on May 1, 2013 at

    mercy u brough an angel 2 de world she is every woman’s drm child n u van ur family is waaaaaah

  43. Anonymous says:
    on May 3, 2013 at

    van i envy u

  44. Clara Diamond says:
    on May 6, 2013 at

    I luv van vicker nd his family. I wish them long life nd God’s protection. Van vicker Luv ur family

  45. Tessy says:
    on May 12, 2013 at

    Wow Sis Mercy I Luv Ur Baby She So Beautiful

  46. Anonymous says:
    on May 12, 2013 at

    patience slee

  47. Anonymous says:
    on May 13, 2013 at

    Amanda 4rm zim van l luv u and family.and u mercy ur baby is very beatiful than u

  48. Pistorical says:
    on May 16, 2013 at

    Baby mj ur baby is 2 beautiful and 4 u van ur family is 1daful. 4 u 2 i will continue 2 b ur fan

  49. Anonymous says:
    on May 17, 2013 at

    Hahahahahahahahaha so hppy my ppl. my country is doing very well.and am very very glad for dat including a Ghania called van vicker,jacky apian and tonto dike.pls u ppl should keep it up@ desmond fredrick.dis is my contact 08103579536.i love to be a member of nollywood it has bean my ambition. And I need a support pls contact me wit d number. Tank u

  50. TINI says:
    on May 22, 2013 at

    I will lyk to ur fan @Mercy Johnson

  51. Anonymous says:
    on June 1, 2013 at

    Akachukwu hahahahahahahahahaha okwalaunu

  52. rebecca johnson says:
    on June 20, 2013 at

    i luvd van’s famili

  53. Emman says:
    on June 21, 2013 at

    HAHHAHAH

  54. Favour says:
    on July 20, 2013 at

    Oh i love van kids,they have a beautiful family

  55. Anonymous says:
    on July 26, 2013 at

    Memory dune from Zimbabwe van u a too mush i like so much

  56. Beloved frm Aks-Nig says:
    on August 19, 2013 at

    Mj my frnd ur baby luks lik m n vv ur kids luk lik mine. Luv u al, God bles. Mj contact m wit 08064809626. I realy want 2 b ur frnd

  57. Anonymous says:
    on September 10, 2013 at

    God has bless ur family van vicker nd as 4 mj ur family is well bless wat a lovely family keep ur happy family up dats hw my own will be

  58. Anonymous says:
    on September 17, 2013 at

    hi

  59. Nana says:
    on September 17, 2013 at

    you may feel free to whatsapp on 0243805830. cheers!

  60. Anonymous says:
    on September 18, 2013 at

    Moses johnbull

  61. MphoMpho says:
    on October 2, 2013 at

    Wat a lovely family van and i luv ur daughter mj,wish u could come to sa,lol

  62. Mrs mahlehla says:
    on October 20, 2013 at

    Van u r lved in s.a pls make it ur priority to cum here next year.

  63. Grace 4rom sa says:
    on October 27, 2013 at

    I luv van n ur family

  64. Rays says:
    on October 29, 2013 at

    Van u r cute en yr wife.

  65. kim says:
    on December 4, 2013 at

    dats agd face

  66. Charlotte charly says:
    on December 5, 2013 at

    I love vicker so bad but bad luck for his already married .. I wouldn’t mind tougher if he come to mi . Sorry woman ur man is to hot hahaha ♥:-) love love you guys > 33

  67. Anonymous says:
    on April 20, 2014 at

    beautiful

  68. megisamson says:
    on May 26, 2014 at

    van vicker is a caring man.

  69. sarah konadu says:
    on May 28, 2014 at

    i wnt 2 ask if Mercy n van ar maried but as for their children dey ar beautiful

  70. Ntombi vicker says:
    on June 10, 2014 at

    Nic femily van u a caring man pliz can i have mercy johnsen number and for i want to chat with in whAtsapp pliz

  71. Swag naga den mumi says:
    on September 21, 2014 at

    Swag naga den mumi i dey feel u sark. Luv u sark n mum.i dey feel ur swag.

  72. omo says:
    on January 4, 2017 at

    Am happy for you my dear nothing do you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *