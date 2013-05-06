SHOWBIZ

Interview: Frank Artus Shares Life Story

·

Interview: Frank Artus Shares Life Story.

Frank Artus

Frank Artus

Born of an Egyptian father and Liberian mother, Frank Artus came all the way from Ghana to be a part of Nollywood. The fair-complexioned actor came with high expectations and he has not been disappointed, as he has hit gold in Nigeria.

In an exclusive interview with The Entertainer, the star of Heart of a Widow opened up on his war experience and why he so much believes in Nollywood. Excerpts:

Background

I was born in Egypt. My father is an Egyptian while my mother is a Liberian. We are three in number, one girl and two boys. I grew up in Liberia mostly. It was at the age of 12 to 16 that I moved over to Liberia. I stayed in Tanama where I had my high school education; I studied Human Resources in AME University, Monrovia. I also studied Computer Engineering.

Growing up

My growing up was fantastic. I grew up as an introvert. I wasn’t the type that played with friends. I was only comfortable playing with my toys, and my mum. I was so shy to the extent of not being able to answer questions in the class. I’m not from a poor background. Then, my mum was working with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) while my father has always been an international businessman. I think my childhood was fun, not as bad as some people’s stories I’ve heard. Though, I can’t say I was born with a silver spoon, I knew I always had whatever I wanted.

Parental support

My parents supported me hundred percent; all they needed from me was to make a decision because I had other opportunities of doing other stuff. My mum wanted me to go into her line of business, my dad also wanted me to go into his line, but then I just decided to go this far and they said if that’s what I wanted, it’s okay with them. They supported me.

Challenges

I went to Ghana in July 29, 2009. So, I started my career from there. The basic challenge I faced in Nollywood is my accent, the way I speak. I was somehow denied playing some characters because of the way I speak. But nevertheless it was a challenge. Because it’s my career and this is what I wanted to do, I tried as much as possible to make sure that I get rid of the accent and speak like others when I am shooting a Nigerian scene.

The real Frank Artus

Artus is simple, humble, intelligent, down to earth, and above all a God fearing person. He is contrary to what you see on the screen, he’s not what you see on screen. I try to do all these things on screen because it’s what people like to see. They like to see it and we do it because it is the business part of our career. It’s not that I fancy romancing, kissing and doing all those things in my film. It is something that I hate doing to the core. It’s not that I like to be aggressive, because the Artus that I am, I can’t even hurt a fly so, there’s no way I will want to hurt anybody. But because it’s on screen, I had to do it.

I remember when I was shooting Heart of a Widow”, I had to stab uncle Ken and then I was doing it with so much aggression that you could see tears coming down my face. If you had seen me you would think that I am very wicked. But I don’t like playing such wicked roles.

On Nigeria women

Nigerian women are beautiful. They are just beautiful ladies generally that’s what I will say for Nigerian women, they are beautiful. I can never compare Nigerian ladies with Ghanaian or even Liberian ladies. Like I said, you have responsible beautiful ladies in Nigeria, likewise other countries. That’s all.

Passion for acting

I always knew I wanted to be a star. When I left Liberia, I wasn’t coming to Ghana to do another thing, I came to Ghana purposely to act and besides that, the passion I have for this business has been so hot and I didn’t know what I was going to become.

How to be great actor

What makes you a great actor basically is creativity; you have to be creative that’s all. When you are creative, you can always learn to develop. You watch other actors on screen, you see them having their fun, but you have to take some things from what they have done, add them to the one you have, mix it up and then it gives you a different kind of flavor and people will like it. When you are constant, you become a character, you become a brand and your acting becomes peaceful in the viewers’ eyes and then they will see you as a good actor, you yourself will know that you are a good actor.

Craziest thing a fan did to me

It was actually a girl who tattooed my name, ‘Artus’ on her hand. It was the craziest one so far that I have seen.

On female admirers      

I handle my female fans with care and respect. They go out there to buy my films and keep me ruling. I give them a lot of care and respect except for those that don’t have respect for themselves; those that don’t have good manners. Some might be like ‘okay, I am in love with you’, I will say ‘okay, sweetie, I know you are in love with me, but I am not in love with you right now, just let’s be friends’.

On being sexy

No, I am not sexy. The thing is that I am not a sexy person, but in terms of me being sexy on screen, you know, this is show business that’s why sometimes we pull off our shirts and you see our chests, we go to gym and exercise because that is what the viewers want to see, they want to see you looking cute and sexy and for them you have to look sexy, but that doesn’t mean that you have to be sexy. Looking sexy is the platform to liking sex and most people believe that maybe what I portray on screen is what I am, most people are like ‘ah, that Ghana boy knows how to make love, he turns me on’ but on the contrary, if you come to me, I am not sexy or romantic at all. It is just acting.

On acting nude  

Yes, I can act nude in a movie to perfectly interpret a role. I’ve sold my soul to acting, so I can practically do anything. I’ve said this before, I can act nude as long as the storyline is good enough, and the money is worth it. I like perfection. For every movie I do, if it’s not perfect, it should at least be close to perfection. As far as I’m concerned, acting is my life. I’ve given all I have to acting. I shot a movie like that already, it was a standard movie because I had some good actors in it. I shot it last year and I did something like that in it.

Most embarrassing moment

I don’t think I have any.

On being gay

No, I’m not gay. It is just speculation. I have never done it and I will never do it. All the people that are saying it, I say Holy Ghost fire (Laughs).

On being rich

I wish I’m rich. This is just my second year in Nollywood. So, I am not rich but Nollywood has contributed a lot to my life, I won’t lie. They have paid me well. I know what Artus Frank was years back and what he is now so, Nollywood has seriously contributed to my life.

On Liberian war

The war in Liberia was horrible. It was a war obviously and it was not something anybody will enjoy, but we had to live and do everything we could to survive but not to the extent of picking in the streets, begging for alms and killing. Maybe there were days we had to look for food to eat. You know, whenever there is war, there is shortage of food. Did I join them to fight? It was a tough decision. For instance, nobody asked some people to fight but they got up and went for it but for me, I was advised to stay back.

There was this day I was coming with my friends, we were three and we went to look for food. We got the food but when we were coming back, a missile bomb was fired at us. It cut the neck and ripped opened the intestines of my friends. I was the only one that escaped alive.

Credit: sunnewsonline

Related News:

  1. Leila Djansi: Frank Artus Should Quit Acting And Get Another Job
  2. Nollywood Actor Ramsey Nuoah Shares His Bitter Past
  3. Interview- Olu Jacobs: ‘There’s no retirement for me’
  4. Joe Shortingo: I Love My Life
  5. Okyeame Kwame: My Biggest Challenge In Life Has Been Money
  6. Actor Larry Koldsweat: I Want To Be Yoruba
  7. Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win: Movie Producer Snatched My Girlfriend
  8. Shatta Wale- Love of My Life (Download MP3)
  9. Life Goes On For Nana Ama MacBrown After Losing Her Dad
  10. Efya- Life
Tags:
Author: Obour AmankwaObour is the entertainment writer for exposeGHANA. He also handles the Music and Video sections of the website. Prior to joining us, he was a writer at Ghanacelebrities and still writes for the site occasionally. He describes himself as "a web enthusiast, aspiring nerd and the owner of a museum worthy brain." Email: showbiz[at]exposeghana.com

68 Comments

  1. gaylove saygbah says:
    on May 9, 2013 at

    hi frank Artus I hope I can meet u some day in life.i want 2 be ur friend not anything more.thank miss gaylove saygbah but everyone call me love

  2. Toe says:
    on June 4, 2013 at

    Thats was a very gr8 inteview, i like ur responds we love u ya, don’t mind bad belly people. Hahahaha ejoor oh lol

  3. Temple says:
    on June 14, 2013 at

    Hi frank be who u are and never change lol

  4. Nana Akua says:
    on June 22, 2013 at

    hi Frank dat was a great interview u jux did.dunenn eva mind wat pple say. dey re jux enemy of progress….lool. i reali luv de way u act in a movie. i lyk ur creativity, confidence n everythin u do. i wish to meet u sam day. n hpe to be frnds wid u. Gud luck Frank…..

  5. MR. Guandah kruah alias GiO superstar says:
    on July 11, 2013 at

    Yo artus keeping lib but not ghanain .we liberian got ur back

  6. Joy says:
    on July 17, 2013 at

    Frank u knws how 2 act especially at romatic role carry on don’t stop

  7. Frank says:
    on July 18, 2013 at

    I thought ur a GHANIAN, gur ur very gud in everytin i hope see someday

  8. TROKON R.SMITH says:
    on August 17, 2013 at

    Frank,people are saying that your father is not of Egyptian it’s because you have cash so you chose area that you like to be.

  9. jennifer owusu ansah says:
    on August 24, 2013 at

    Am so so happy for u bro,nd we tank God for ur life during de war am so inpress, go on with ur life, is de will of God be happy nd stay bless, am grad to be ur friend luv u

  10. Quin charles says:
    on September 2, 2013 at

    Hi frank i love u in person n ur acting,keep it up n God will guide n bless u.i pray 2 meet u someday in life,i love u

  11. Anonymous says:
    on September 10, 2013 at

    Abdul’ ) 9ce 1 dare daz very kind of you just keep it up…wit ur proffesional way of acting

  12. melisa boyd says:
    on September 16, 2013 at

    hi frank i think that you are a good actor and you need to try and work it out with your wife instead of divorcing her and start being faithful you are a lucky person surving the war it is good that you are god fearing you should give god thanks and dont say you sell your sold to your career because people will think sonething else and you should create a fb page where people know that it is really you because they are a lot of fake facebook page of you am from jamaica and i support your film alot and for the record you are sexy lol my # is 1876-434-1361 incaSE you wANT TO TALK JUST AS A FRIEND BECAUSE YOU ARE NOT MY TYPE NO OFFENCE

  13. Nelson says:
    on October 2, 2013 at

    Frank you are doing a good job keep the flag flying

  14. sandy dalton says:
    on October 3, 2013 at

    hey frank i like ur acting spirit keep it up and bullshit what some people would say you are an actor and so must act.my fiance and i are both acting too and so we know what it means so the show must go on.keep it up.

  15. Stella Gift says:
    on October 3, 2013 at

    My Name is Stella.Am 4rm Nigeria.A student of Nsunka. My Arm of writing dis is 2 tel u dat i luv ur way in acting flim.Ur antions.D way u spoke infant i lik everytin abt u.Keep it up.God bless u.I wil lik 2 be an actor lik u.Dis is my country.07065015343.

  16. Moses Pakker says:
    on October 3, 2013 at

    i believ what ever u say u are a handsome guy and can not do what people are saying and i lnow that u are doing for money and God will surely guide u agaist bad people

  17. From blessing in nigerian says:
    on October 9, 2013 at

    Frank i most say u are so good and i tank god for your life

  18. Jessica says:
    on November 2, 2013 at

    Hi Frank, i must confess i love ur personalities, confidence, creativity eapcially interms of romance ehnn u no carry last atall… Keep it up i luu u

  19. patience allotey says:
    on November 28, 2013 at

    from the bottom of my heart, u r a really, really good person, and i love u for that. May God give u good health, long life and happiness in everything that u will do, hopefully one day we shall meet in Ghana by his power.

  20. FRM OPAREBEA says:
    on December 5, 2013 at

    May God grt ur heart desires.frank i lyk de way u act, keep it up.

  21. bame says:
    on December 16, 2013 at

    hi hope you are fine I wish I could meet you kiss you hug you sleep with just for fun not meaning something want to try it I am guy

  22. bame says:
    on December 16, 2013 at

    can you call me on phone cause I don’t have an account in any communications eg facebook mynumber +26771236577

  23. bame says:
    on December 16, 2013 at

    hi frank artus want you to call me please on+26771236577 wish all the best and merry Christmas and happy new year

  24. Mica says:
    on December 22, 2013 at

    I tnk he is dating Gene.

  25. Priscilla says:
    on January 4, 2014 at

    Hi frank.i lyk ur acting.may god guide u and grant ur wishes 4 u.i want 2 b ur friend nt anytin bad.please call me +2330247803243

  26. Prophet Emmanuel says:
    on January 17, 2014 at

    4r me i,will say dat always fear God nd pray so dat u not go in 2 temptation nd always b creativity.

  27. CLAUDIA FENTAH says:
    on January 26, 2014 at

    U are a good actor. Forget about gossips an move on with your life and career. Don’t do things to please human. Please GOD first and your self. Keep up ARTUS FRANK.

  28. Great says:
    on January 27, 2014 at

    It’s well. Keep it up

  29. Juliet says:
    on February 7, 2014 at

    I so much like u Arthus

  30. Your Name says:
    on February 18, 2014 at

    Hi frank u great ,i thank God for ur life. I ll like to talk with u ,i love u 4rom my hrt.p/s call me 08063545439

  31. Ruth Hammond says:
    on February 28, 2014 at

    i really like your acting spirit .well i also want to go into acting.kindly call me 0544824224

  32. lindsay says:
    on March 2, 2014 at

    I love acting,i was one of those who said those naughty things about u,now i know u better.pls keep it up

  33. Princess annabel Frank says:
    on March 2, 2014 at

    I like your way of acting frank,and you are handsome for that girls will follow you but, mined the ones you follow.

  34. YODO YOLO says:
    on March 10, 2014 at

    U are a good actor Frank i wish i could be as good as u are and thank u for making as laugh am ur big fan and ever hates u most be going mad everyone out there i know about loves ur movies keep making as proud and make ur self proud to and hope u enjoy ur life very, very thanks a lot

  35. Anonymous says:
    on March 14, 2014 at

    U ar a gud actor artus keep fire blazing without limit i lyk e way u act i really really lyk ur romantic movies especially money never sleep from zimbabwe

  36. priscilla says:
    on March 16, 2014 at

    Hi frank am priscilla infact i like de way u act in movies esp when acting with mercy johnson.

  37. Essoh Pamela says:
    on March 24, 2014 at

    hi Frank, i dont have time to write much. But just know for now that everything you said in your interview did not correspond with your lifestile. If you want to know more contact me with (+237)51480243

  38. Ella mercy says:
    on April 2, 2014 at

    Hi mr frank i love your acting, God first before anything else .be bless

  39. mr frank says:
    on April 6, 2014 at

    U are a good actor. Forget about gossips an move on with your life and career. Don’t do things to please human. Please GOD first and your self. Keep up ARTUS FRANK. call me +2348067148308

  40. Emmanuel D. Boakai says:
    on April 12, 2014 at

    Keep doing the good job artus ,we are watching & enjoying u

  41. samuel says:
    on April 20, 2014 at

    I love u my friend

  42. 4rm nickki says:
    on May 7, 2014 at

    Standing on d existing protocols……. Mr frank u re a nyc nd indeed 1daful actor. Kip it up bt u got to share d money johr. Lol Love 4rm nickki

  43. tutu says:
    on May 12, 2014 at

    Hello frank how r u doing hope all is well with u well am sending this message to u because somebody been using ur name on Facebok saying they are frank I been sending this person when I started questions this person he told me that his name was Martin . I live in the us here is my # 6309303358 I pary to hear from u pls .

  44. Anonymous says:
    on June 1, 2014 at

    Am realy impressed frank, of the bomb cutting 2 friends of urs but u were saved, i tink GOD has a future plan 4 u, stay blesed

  45. Anonymous says:
    on June 1, 2014 at

    U are too much Frank, keep it up by his grace u would go higher and higher

  46. Anonymous says:
    on June 1, 2014 at

    U are too much Frank, i know u are a young man who is much determine industriou and couple wit ur results realisation attitude.

  47. ememobong Nyah says:
    on June 2, 2014 at

    I so much luv ur act esecpially princess ekaman u juz act I mean Efik movies,I luv it.

  48. u are a great guy says:
    on August 31, 2014 at

    gud speech

  49. mercy Cameroon says:
    on August 31, 2014 at

    Gr8 interview.
    Pray God grants you the grace to excel in everyway.
    But please don’t sell your soul to your career ohhh. Dnt know how you meant that, but it dsnt sound nice…

  50. victory says:
    on September 2, 2014 at

    Yh i luv yracting skills bt jst hp wat ppl r sayn abt u is nt true keep it up in case u wnt to talk to me hala me on 0543415955 coz i wil lk to be yr friend

  51. Paul Lyrical says:
    on September 7, 2014 at

    Datz rily u, I wanna be lyk u someday

  52. Anonymous says:
    on September 14, 2014 at

    Artus i really like you and wish to be like you but i don’t know how

  53. krystal says:
    on September 19, 2014 at

    Hi frank im krystal from jamaica just want to say i admire u and the movies u make u are a good role model so keep it up. Just listening to u speak through ur story makes it even easier to relate to u i too love acting but never tried,one of my dream is to meet all the famous and hardworking ppl who inspire me and u are surely apart of that group.keep on being urself make good movies and remember u inspire many other young females like myself. “Wink&thumbs up”

  54. Anonymous says:
    on September 24, 2014 at

    Keep it up frank

  55. 08107104789 says:
    on October 1, 2014 at

    Frank,like seriouly i love ur way infact everything,whenever am watching ur movies i put more interest keep it up,God bless u,if u dont mind 08107104789

  56. doir nice ib says:
    on October 13, 2014 at

    Am really impressed. Keep it up

  57. Lucia says:
    on October 15, 2014 at

    Lucia in SA i dnt care wat u doing all i knw is dat i lv u in every whr n i cry whn u act a bad part lv u Frank

  58. chinny Esther says:
    on November 14, 2014 at

    in d nearest future by GOD’s grace, I might become an actress and I wish to act wit gr8 minded actors like u Mr Artus.
    More grace to u as u accomplish ur career, Boss Frankie

  59. RIGHTEOUS says:
    on November 18, 2014 at

    SO NICE KEEP IT UP DEAR

  60. katy braxton says:
    on December 12, 2014 at

    Com’on bro KEEP IT UP !!!

  61. Anonymous says:
    on December 28, 2014 at

    Wow. Artus u are good. Keep it up.

  62. Anike Makena says:
    on January 10, 2015 at

    Chitz Frank…I wish to be lyk u n even more…I pray to God to bless me with someone like you! I JUST LOVE YOUR MOVIES!!!

  63. jerome bigboy says:
    on January 31, 2015 at

    you are my role model …..i believe you,you are the best so far
    thumbs up for ya (y)

  64. Mr. John says:
    on April 4, 2015 at

    Hello this Mr. John a producer in the Nigeria Movie industry. I am here to announce to those that are interested in becoming a Nollywood superstar that the opportunity is here once more to get the most of your talents. So I will be getting 32 actors and actresses upcoming directors, editors, producers, story writers., u into the movie industry this year, so please if you know that you are talented in this aspect, I will like you to contact me on my mobile number 08163548273 or contact me on st.mathewscholarshipcompany@gmail.com

  65. pherlyx marseille says:
    on August 29, 2015 at

    Mr.Artus i really love your perfection,in fact i’m speechlees but you are my role model and i know that 1 day i will be the second Artus..May you excel in life..

  66. Michael says:
    on December 27, 2015 at

    hi artus don sell your soul to anything except you God.i love yr acting,,,keep it up and make lib proud

  67. Gh Prince says:
    on July 23, 2016 at

    I really love all your movies especially on the romantic and craziness role…

  68. PAMELLA says:
    on December 5, 2016 at

    HEY ARTUS I REALLY LYK THE WAY YOU ACT..JUS KEEP THAT FIRE BURNING

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *