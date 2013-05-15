Owusu Bempah: TB Joshua Is An agent Of Lucifer, Anti-Christ.

Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah, leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries, says the God of Heaven has revealed to him that Prophet T.B. Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) is an agent of Lucifer and an anti-Christ.

“I was watching TB Joshua on television one day when God opened my eyes and suddenly I saw that he (TB) had grown two wild horns on his head with his face turned into that of a wolf and his tongue was that of a snake. There was also blood in his mouth.

“I panicked and rushed to my room to pray and I asked God the meaning of what I had seen and God told me that TB Joshua is a fake pastor who uses demonic spirits. So I want to tell Ghanaians that TB Joshua is not a man of God but an impostor using satanic powers”, Rev. Owusu-Bempah told Okay 101.7 FM Monday morning in an interview that brought Accra to a near standstill.

Prophet Joshua, who recently caused a massive traffic jam on the Spintex Road following his arrival in the country to administer deliverance, commands a lot of followership in Ghana.

Though Rev. Owusu-Bempah did not provide any evidence to back his accusation, he called on Ghanaians to stop following Prophet TB Joshua because of miracles and that not all miracles are from God.

“TB Joshua is an anti-Christ and uses his fake miracles to deceive people. There are some angels not from God but they have the names of the angels of God. They have names like Gabriel, Michael, Raphael, Sacheal, Samuel, Kaphiel and Emmanuel. Such angels are satanic and they come to the planet earth every three hours. TB Joshua is operating with such satanic angels. Lucifer has an angel by name Piamoum in charge of working miracles,” Owusu-Bempah noted.

He alleged further that TB Joshua’s junior pastor by name Paul who left the Synagogue Church after working there for 10 years had said “if he starts to narrate the type of things TB Joshua does, you would marvel…my own junior pastor went to his church to be healed. He was forced to sit in a wheel chair and made to claim before the cameras that he had received his healing even though he hadn’t. He returned to the country and within two weeks, he passed away”.

Rev. Owusu-Bempah queried: “If JB Joshua claims to be a man of God, why does he preach with his bare feet? I know occults stand on their bare feet when offering sacrifices.

“TB Joshua’s name was Fatai Balogun and he is not from God. I know many people would accuse me of always causing confusion but I won’t sit and watch TB Joshua take over Ghana and deceive our people.

“God forbid that I should falsely accuse a man of God but I know what I am saying. Look, there are many other Nigerian pastors who work in Ghana but I have not and would not criticize them and say they are not of God. Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, Bishop Oyedepo, Rev. Ayo are all Nigerian pastors who work here, but no one is talking against them because they are genuine men of God.

“There are many pastors who have come to Ghana and attracted bigger crowds than what TB Joshua and his Wise Men attracted recently. This is not the first time a pastor is coming to Ghana for a programme and attracting a large crowd. Have you heard any of us speak against them? If a genuine man of God visits Ghana, and he is able to attract crowds to his programme, it is a good thing and we would all give the glory to God. But what I am saying is that this particular man, TB Joshua, is satanic, so we should not tolerate him, we should expose him.

“He is causing confusion in the spiritual realm and distributing demons to people. Have you ever seen any pastor leave TB Joshua’s church and ever say anything positive about him?”

Not too long ago, Bishop Matthew Addae-Mensah, General Overseer of the Gospel Light International Church, headquartered in Accra, also warned that Prophet T.B. Joshua was a master conman who was scheming to impose himself on Ghana, and would turn the country’s blessings into curses if he was not told a piece or two.

