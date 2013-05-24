Profile: Ghanaian Music Producer, KAYWA.

“I no know what I go talk oo…Ka s3 Kaywa! !” These words have formed their own following for how powerful and widespread they have become.



If you hear that in a track, you know very well it is Kaywa’s magic that’s most probably going to hit you so hard, you wouldn’t know what hit you. Remember tracks like ‘Where my baby dey?’ by Samini (which was played on BBC), ‘Do Da Dance’ by Castro and Asamoah Gyan (which hit all fields Asamoah Gyan played on), ‘Bye Bye’ by Asem, featuring Kwabena Kwabena?

Yes, those tracks certainly hit airwaves hard; and we’re still reeling! In what he describes as a sheer passion for music, and ordained by God, Kaywa had music in his family, picking the strings from a musical uncle who used to drum for the legendary Uhuru Band, which played its own brand of highlife as well as hits from American composers such as Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Glenn Miller.



Uhuru was very popular all over West Africa. At the tender age of six, Kaywa played the drums, and later picked up incredible skills on the piano that were largely self-taught by listening. Typical of the story where a person chooses to make art his profession: his father, a banker, was not too ecstatic about his choice, hoping instead he became a lawyer.



But things changed when it seemed by design, he overheard his son’s track ‘Where my baby dey?’ on BBC. Then pride and understanding set in. After this, the rest was history. A powerful producer/sound engineer was born who has done remarkable things to change the Ghanaian music landscape.



With many hit tracks under his belt, it is no wonder Kaywa won Best Producer of the year two years in a row at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. He has produced beats for Mr Silva in the UK, produced beats for Fuse ODG also in the UK.



Transcendent hit songs like Olofofo by Castro, Bibini Ba by Kwabena Kwabena, Niger Bebe by Ruff n Smooth, Kolom by Buk Bak, Ma girl by Buk Bak , and Onyame Nhyira by Sarkodie are on the lips of every student, banker, taxi driver, or health professional. Choosing not to specialize in one genre of music, Kaywa is a chameleon in music creation, doing a little bit of everything.



Kaywa’s position in the Ghanaian music scene cannot be understated. Producers and sound engineers are the creators of the sounds we love, the creators of what defines the music at a point in time in societies. It is the producer/sound engineer who seduces us into what music we should like or dislike, and defines what sells and doesn’t sell! They decide what we should listen to, and can even decide for you what emotions you should feel towards a song.



The Azonto spirit that pervaded the airwaves, invaded every community be it the club or church, then took off to other continents, is only a manifestation of the power of the producer/ sound engineer.



Kaywa’s contribution to the Azonto craze may very well be included in Pioneer status (Aside from his countless Azonto contributions to the Ghanaian scene, he produced beats for Fuse ODG who made Azonto on the world wide web viral). About the Ghanaian Music Scene “Ghanaian music progressed from Palmwine music to High life, to Hiplife to Azonto. Azonto has taken Ghanaian music to another level.



It’s actually put Ghana on the map. However, my problem is how to sustain where we are with Azonto, and eventually/possibly move ahead. You can’t keep on using the same song, same tunes all the time.



It becomes monotonous and it dies out quickly. You can take it to another level, change instruments to make it even more appealing in Africa and beyond Africa, like Afro Pop that’s gradually becoming popular. In this way, it doesn’t become boring.” “A song I recorded for Kwabena Kwabena, you should check it out, it is an Azonto beat, but by the end of the song you hear almost everything in it: Techno, African drums, etc. It’s more appealing, more interesting. You can relate to the song.” About the Azonto-Alingo Feud “I’d rather not talk about it.



There are some things you can’t say if you don’t have the facts.” About winning 2yrs in a row at the VGMAS “Let me emphasize that it’s not a surprise I won the award for the second time. I’ve toed a certain line. I produce quality rather than quantity. I spend a lot of time on songs.



I consider a lot of things in my songs, especially with my mix. So I wasn’t surprised at all that I had won the award for the second time. Naturally, when you spend a lot of time trying to develop something you get it better than someone who rushed through it. And that’s always been my policy and my goal.”



On his latest project “There’s a new beat I’m producing for Akon, which is coming up very soon.



What’s on the horizon for Kaywa? In the next 2 or 3 yrs, we’re setting up a very big production house, a well-furnished recording studio and going to be producing even stronger music. We’re looking at doing this not just in Ghana, but outside Ghana as well.



By :Nana Akosua Hanson/Citifm