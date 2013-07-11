Sarkodie Original MP3 Download

LISTEN

Sarkodie-original

Track: Original

Artist: Sarkodie

Before you press the play button, prepare to be amazed.  This song has no chorus but it’s definitely one of the best tunes to come out of Gh.  Sarkodie has some words for his critics; here are some few lines from his lyrics;

I think you guys don’t understand one thing (you know)

I’m just tryna be myself, i just wanna stay original

I spit in my own language

People think i’m limited (hehehe), i don’t believe that

i’m heading straight to the Grammys

Take it or leave it, it’s Obidi

Big ups to whoever produced this track. This is one of the dopest beats ever, it goes so h-a-r-d.

Author: Obour AmankwaObour is the entertainment writer for exposeGHANA. He also handles the Music and Video sections of the website. Prior to joining us, he was a writer at Ghanacelebrities and still writes for the site occasionally. He describes himself as "a web enthusiast, aspiring nerd and the owner of a museum worthy brain." Email: showbiz[at]exposeghana.com

19 Comments

  1. awudu says:
    on July 12, 2013 at

    I really love the song,keep it up

  2. Anonymous says:
    on July 16, 2013 at

    Gany

  3. Anonymous says:
    on July 30, 2013 at

    I love ds track bt can I have d beat?

  4. Anonymous says:
    on August 20, 2013 at

    sarko, no size

  5. iamusmanny says:
    on August 22, 2013 at

    Sark u d bomb mehn…always proud of ya…Abedi bonbidi#

  6. vandyke#obidi jr# says:
    on August 26, 2013 at

    no size keek on

  7. razak sneijder says:
    on October 9, 2013 at

    the best raper in Africa sarkodie no size

  8. Moon_di_blackone says:
    on November 4, 2013 at

    love the artist, love this track a lot… how can we get the beat? how can i enter in contact with the manager or the sarko staff for some collaborations? Thanks

  9. daniel says:
    on November 6, 2013 at

    i love dis song i mean is very very kul to lizten

  10. DON STINY says:
    on November 7, 2013 at

    kila track

  11. Tiero says:
    on December 3, 2013 at

    I love it

  12. Expendable says:
    on January 2, 2014 at

    U did not have size in gh. keep it up ok.

  13. Anonymous says:
    on April 13, 2014 at

    nice track obidi

  14. Abbiati says:
    on April 14, 2014 at

    Dope$t Track

  15. Anonymous says:
    on June 8, 2014 at

    Sark u gud

  16. Anonymous says:
    on June 8, 2014 at

    Jaa press: sark u too gud keep it up

  17. young parity says:
    on October 8, 2014 at

    sark huh heheheh i love u man and love ur songs too

  18. Anonymous says:
    on November 8, 2014 at

    The guy is real

  19. Itz Wande Coal says:
    on September 5, 2017 at

    U neva go find this artist for anywhere except Ghana. Sark no size
    Sark be King

