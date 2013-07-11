Sarkodie Original MP3 Download

Track: Original

Artist: Sarkodie

Click ‘Download’ on the player to get the MP3 or [DOWNLOAD from hulksahre. ]

Before you press the play button, prepare to be amazed. This song has no chorus but it’s definitely one of the best tunes to come out of Gh. Sarkodie has some words for his critics; here are some few lines from his lyrics;

I think you guys don’t understand one thing (you know) I’m just tryna be myself, i just wanna stay original I spit in my own language People think i’m limited (hehehe), i don’t believe that i’m heading straight to the Grammys Take it or leave it, it’s Obidi

Big ups to whoever produced this track. This is one of the dopest beats ever, it goes so h-a-r-d.