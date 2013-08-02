Scramble For Ghana Immigration Service Application Forms

There was a mass scramble for Ghana Immigration Service application forms at both the Cantonments and Accra Post Offices where the forms were on sale, Citi News investigations reveal.

Several prospective applicants formed long queues at both the Cantonments and Accra Post Offices to buy their forms, with many still unable to do so by the close of day Thursday.

Corporate Services Manager of Ghana Post, Kobina Acheampong has revealed to Citi News that over 6,000 forms were made available by the Immigration Service. There he noted were distributed to the various post offices in Accra and Tema.

“We distributed the 6,000 so within some short period the forms got finished, until we get new forms from the immigration service there nothing that the Ghana post can actually do.”

“We have been informed by Immigration that either this evening [Thursday] or tomorrow [Friday] morning they are sending more forms to us to sell.”

Some of the applicants who spoke to Citi News however accused officials of Ghana Post of hoarding the forms and selling them at exorbitant prices.

-citifm