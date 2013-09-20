LISTEN

Sarkodie-Bounce Download MP3

·

Sarkodie-Bounce Download MP3.

Sarkodie-Bounce Download

Sarkodie-bounce

Track: Bounce

Artiste: Sarkodie

Producer: Magnom Beats

What else do you expect, Sarkodie’s new song, bounce sounds good and the video is awesome. Watch it here.

Download the track below.

[download id=”19591″]

 

Tags: ,
Author: Obour AmankwaObour is the entertainment writer for exposeGHANA. He also handles the Music and Video sections of the website. Prior to joining us, he was a writer at Ghanacelebrities and still writes for the site occasionally. He describes himself as "a web enthusiast, aspiring nerd and the owner of a museum worthy brain." Email: showbiz[at]exposeghana.com

19 Comments

  1. Dickson says:
    on October 4, 2013 at

    Sark u be toooo much.make u do 1 dancehall with shatta wale so dat I can reply all our enemies dat u no get size

  2. ofori says:
    on October 6, 2013 at

    sark u ae 1 in a million u ae de bst MC 2 eva reap gh. continue ur gud work

  3. Efya Myterwell says:
    on October 6, 2013 at

    Alwaz neva 4get wer u re kamin 4rm handsome…cuz home iz alwaz sweet home…keep de good works…i wud also luv a song wid Shatta Wale …

  4. pages says:
    on October 7, 2013 at

    wat nce track

  5. Anonymous says:
    on October 9, 2013 at

    sark u be too much keep it up.

  6. George says:
    on November 12, 2013 at

    Sar, sar, sar, Sarkology, sarkodie aaaaaah. No size y’all already know

  7. nana faya says:
    on November 13, 2013 at

    U gat no size hommy

  8. flexy junior says:
    on December 6, 2013 at

    any challengeer? chally kip iz up

  9. philip dr.fever says:
    on January 5, 2014 at

    nooooo sive

  10. Roughcoin a.k.a Stunna man.. says:
    on January 8, 2014 at

    ya alreaDI noe….sizeless….one tym 4 ur minD

  11. Asamoah wezybone Hanson says:
    on January 13, 2014 at

    I really like sarkodie soo much.
    He is da man of da moment.
    Keep da fire burning sark.

  12. Anonymous says:
    on March 4, 2014 at

    sark i realy like your flow

  13. AMOS 1 says:
    on March 16, 2014 at

    TOP MAN GO HIGH WAI

  14. Dr Aim says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    sark dont mind them,they say you are illuminati but never true.
    i like ur style
    WUI!!!

  15. kingdebedebe says:
    on April 13, 2014 at

    sark u are 2oooooo much,I salut u

  16. Samuel asiedu says:
    on May 25, 2014 at

    Sark ur swag level be 100 percent

  17. sebastien tsifokor says:
    on August 18, 2014 at

    sark I like ur swag and attitude and ur sarkology album to dey kill me keke

  18. MLG Amegah says:
    on November 25, 2014 at

    The best of sarkology you do all ……………….MLG…………

  19. cemetry showbwoy says:
    on August 24, 2017 at

    sarkodie u be tooo muck
    u gat real talent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *