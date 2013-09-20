Sarkodie-Bounce Download MP3.
Track: Bounce
Artiste: Sarkodie
Producer: Magnom Beats
What else do you expect, Sarkodie’s new song, bounce sounds good and the video is awesome. Watch it here.
Download the track below.
Sark u be toooo much.make u do 1 dancehall with shatta wale so dat I can reply all our enemies dat u no get size
sark u ae 1 in a million u ae de bst MC 2 eva reap gh. continue ur gud work
Alwaz neva 4get wer u re kamin 4rm handsome…cuz home iz alwaz sweet home…keep de good works…i wud also luv a song wid Shatta Wale …
wat nce track
sark u be too much keep it up.
Sar, sar, sar, Sarkology, sarkodie aaaaaah. No size y’all already know
U gat no size hommy
any challengeer? chally kip iz up
nooooo sive
ya alreaDI noe….sizeless….one tym 4 ur minD
I really like sarkodie soo much.
He is da man of da moment.
Keep da fire burning sark.
sark i realy like your flow
TOP MAN GO HIGH WAI
sark dont mind them,they say you are illuminati but never true.
i like ur style
WUI!!!
sark u are 2oooooo much,I salut u
Sark ur swag level be 100 percent
sark I like ur swag and attitude and ur sarkology album to dey kill me keke
The best of sarkology you do all ……………….MLG…………
sarkodie u be tooo muck
u gat real talent