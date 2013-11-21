Preachers- No Juju Download

‘PREACHERS’ is a gospel rap group made up of three dynamic young men, with unique gifts in rap and singing and are poised to changing the face of rap music through the preaching and teaching of the word of God in the genre of music.
Author: Obour AmankwaObour is the entertainment writer for exposeGHANA. He also handles the Music and Video sections of the website. Prior to joining us, he was a writer at Ghanacelebrities and still writes for the site occasionally. He describes himself as "a web enthusiast, aspiring nerd and the owner of a museum worthy brain." Email: showbiz[at]exposeghana.com
preachers you too much
for God and for the Church
Preachers you are good. God Bless you.
Love your songs guys
GOD BLESS U GUYS
i love ur tracks