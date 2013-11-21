Preachers- No Juju Download

LISTEN

Preachers- No Juju

Preachers

Artiste: Preachers

Producer: DeCorus Beats

‘PREACHERS’ is a gospel rap group made up of three dynamic young men, with unique gifts in rap and singing and are poised to changing the face of rap music through the preaching and teaching of the word of God in the genre of music.

  1. Anonymous says:
    preachers you too much

  2. krisshmania says:
    for God and for the Church

  3. mary owiredu says:
    Preachers you are good. God Bless you.

  4. Mary says:
    Love your songs guys

  5. caesar Edna says:
    GOD BLESS U GUYS

  6. elijah jaguar says:
    i love ur tracks

