Shatta Wale- Sixth Letter to Samini Download MP3

Track: Sixth Letter to Samini

Artiste: Shatta Wale (Bandana)

You’ve probably heard a lot of Shatta Wale tracks dissing Samini, but this one is pretty ‘bloody’. On this track, ‘6th Letter to Samini’, Shatta Wale throws raw and naked punchlines that may be disturbing to fans of both artistes.

Going forward, Shatta who has threatened to kill Samini’s fame (and name) described him as a fool, gyimi, aboa, before he finally advised him to ‘go suck his mother’. Not sure how Samini will handle this, but it’s likely he may not reply. What do you think about this track? Download it below.