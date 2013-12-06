Daddy Lumba- Awoso Download MP3

It’s a brand new song from Charles Kwadwo Fosuh” popularly known as Daddy Lumba. The track which is set to ‘bang’ hard during this Christmas was produced by ‘The man in the Mix’, Appietus. Listen to Daddy Lumba’s latest track below and tell us what you think about it.
Author: Obour AmankwaObour is the entertainment writer for exposeGHANA. He also handles the Music and Video sections of the website. Prior to joining us, he was a writer at Ghanacelebrities and still writes for the site occasionally. He describes himself as "a web enthusiast, aspiring nerd and the owner of a museum worthy brain." Email: showbiz[at]exposeghana.com
The living legend
today is my first log on and i like the site….
good music from daddy lumba
Always my number one musician
in fact, you are gifted and ever ready to enjoy this song one thousand times
I love this song
I love this song sooooo much
I like de rap…keep it up