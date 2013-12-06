Daddy Lumba- Awoso Download MP3

LISTEN

It’s a brand new song from Charles Kwadwo Fosuh” popularly known as Daddy Lumba. The track which is set to ‘bang’ hard during this Christmas was produced by ‘The man in the Mix’, Appietus. Listen to Daddy Lumba’s latest track below and tell us what you think about it.

Author: Obour AmankwaObour is the entertainment writer for exposeGHANA. He also handles the Music and Video sections of the website. Prior to joining us, he was a writer at Ghanacelebrities and still writes for the site occasionally. He describes himself as "a web enthusiast, aspiring nerd and the owner of a museum worthy brain." Email: showbiz[at]exposeghana.com

13 Comments

  1. erik atikpo ,kdua says:
    on December 13, 2013 at

    is cool n sex

  2. Zeus says:
    on December 14, 2013 at

    Agyeeeeeei good for akayidahttp://exposeghana.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/02/icon_danban1.gif

  3. Anonymous says:
    on December 17, 2013 at

    The living legend

  4. Kwabena Pusha says:
    on December 23, 2013 at

    today is my first log on and i like the site….

  5. KKD says:
    on January 18, 2014 at

    good music from daddy lumba

  6. Anonymous says:
    on March 30, 2014 at

    Always my number one musician

  7. Appiah Peter says:
    on May 1, 2014 at

    Dady l

  8. Kojo Bissue says:
    on May 5, 2014 at

    me te lumba ndwem ma na me wo

  9. Winfred kwadwo agyekum says:
    on May 8, 2014 at

    in fact, you are gifted and ever ready to enjoy this song one thousand times

  10. NEWLOVE says:
    on May 12, 2014 at

    Daddy u will not die kk
    U. Take more Award next years dnt forget to call me 0271561550

  11. Debbie says:
    on October 11, 2014 at

    I love this song

  12. Debbie says:
    on October 11, 2014 at

    I love this song sooooo much

  13. Melosky says:
    on October 15, 2016 at

    I like de rap…keep it up

