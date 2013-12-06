Daddy Lumba- Awoso Download MP3

Download Daddy Lumba- Awoso MP3

Track: Awoso

Artiste: Daddy Lumba

Producer: Appietus

It’s a brand new song from Charles Kwadwo Fosuh” popularly known as Daddy Lumba. The track which is set to ‘bang’ hard during this Christmas was produced by ‘The man in the Mix’, Appietus. Listen to Daddy Lumba’s latest track below and tell us what you think about it.