Sarkodie ft Vector- Rap Attack Download MP3

Sarkodie ft Vector- Rap Attack

Sarkodie ft Vector- Rap Attack

Sarkodie ft Vector- Rap Attack

Sarkodie

Track: Rap Attack

Artistes: Sarkodie ft Vector tha Viper

Producer: Killbeatz

When the baddest producer meets the dopest rappers, things get bloody sometimes. That’s exactly what’s happening here, two murderers doing justice to the beat. This track is off Sarkodie’s Sarkology album and it features Nigerian Hip hop artist, Vector tha Viper. Listen and download it below.

Author: Obour Amankwa

4 Comments

  1. Adept says:
    on February 23, 2014 at

    Pretty cool

  2. Knii moni says:
    on May 5, 2014 at

    Nice one

  3. samuel says:
    on June 13, 2014 at

    this song dey bee k3k3

  4. PETER BROWN says:
    on July 8, 2017 at

    can’t live a day without listing to SARK’S track..

