Sarkodie ft Vector- Rap Attack Download MP3

When the baddest producer meets the dopest rappers, things get bloody sometimes. That’s exactly what’s happening here, two murderers doing justice to the beat. This track is off Sarkodie’s Sarkology album and it features Nigerian Hip hop artist, Vector tha Viper. Listen and download it below.
Author: Obour Amankwa
