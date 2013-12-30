Special Someone- Sarkodie ft BurnaBoy & AKA Download MP3

LISTEN

Sarkodie

Download buttonTrack: Special Someone

Artiste: Sarkodie ft BurnaBoy & AKA

Producer: Jayso

Off the Sarkology album, this track features Nigeria’s BurnaBoy and South African rapper, AKA. Listen and download it below.

27 Comments

  1. Anonymous says:
    on May 25, 2014 at

    Sarkodie my man.dope track

  2. solo-grandy says:
    on August 20, 2014 at

    sark u killed ihd yh big ups to u #sarkNation.

  3. Ida onell says:
    on August 20, 2014 at

    Keep it up dear sarkNation all de way……………. God bless uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu.

  4. Sarknation says:
    on September 22, 2014 at

    Sarknation u rock

  5. Anonymous says:
    on October 4, 2014 at

    dope track aka killed it

  6. EPHR4IM says:
    on October 12, 2014 at

    Nice tRack

  7. dallas says:
    on October 13, 2014 at

    damn!!!!!!!!!!!on point!

  8. Franklin mabulous says:
    on October 15, 2014 at

    Salute

  9. henry says:
    on October 17, 2014 at

    Burna boy be too much…burna killed it!

  10. mimi says:
    on October 23, 2014 at

    u killed it burna boy,luv u sarknation

  11. Carter says:
    on October 24, 2014 at

    Aka

  12. eli k stifler says:
    on October 29, 2014 at

    good song

  13. Francis says:
    on November 2, 2014 at

    Sark..when am i going to see u and shake u buy the hand….u have noo size

  14. Earl Brownsberg says:
    on November 2, 2014 at

    Y cant I download the song??lol

  15. Earl Brownsberg says:
    on November 2, 2014 at

    Guys pls..someone should whatsapp me the song wai??0577026492…pls wai??

  16. Fancho says:
    on November 6, 2014 at

    Ur the best man pliz make another song with cassper nyovest

  17. Rozinho says:
    on November 7, 2014 at

    I want send de song yyy

  18. dope says:
    on November 10, 2014 at

    shine lyk a blackstar…wow…dz track is dope….bigups sark,burna boy n AKA

  19. guddagudda says:
    on November 20, 2014 at

    give us more levol dix xmas…..mi
    gi woo di

  20. Terry says:
    on November 24, 2014 at

    I’ve got 3 words; u da best

  21. Enock Figoo Tackie says:
    on March 22, 2015 at

    Sarknation sizeless
    Big ups man all d way.
    U think say u like me bt

    minu mi feeeeeli wu rough

  22. Sipho Gift says:
    on May 31, 2015 at

    Damn Gotta Admit That African Flavour Is The Best….
    “Shine bright like a african star”

  23. obaatan nash says:
    on September 5, 2015 at

    sarknatn no size

  24. ocean says:
    on October 6, 2015 at

    obide …….always on top

  25. ohemaa says:
    on October 30, 2015 at

    Message :
    sark u are too much..
    I no u are going to kill it dis Xmas

  26. sinbad says:
    on April 11, 2016 at

    dis song z too much big ups to sark and burna boy

  27. Matlala kabelo (young Kay) says:
    on May 16, 2017 at

    SarkNation yu kill it that’s de dope man..

