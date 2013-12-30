Special Someone- Sarkodie ft BurnaBoy & AKA Download MP3

Download Special Someone- Sarkodie ft BurnaBoy & AKA MP3
Artiste: Sarkodie ft BurnaBoy & AKA
Producer: Jayso
Off the Sarkology album, this track features Nigeria’s BurnaBoy and South African rapper, AKA. Listen and download it below.
Sarkodie my man.dope track
sark u killed ihd yh big ups to u #sarkNation.
Keep it up dear sarkNation all de way……………. God bless uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu.
Sarknation u rock
dope track aka killed it
Nice tRack
damn!!!!!!!!!!!on point!
Salute
Burna boy be too much…burna killed it!
u killed it burna boy,luv u sarknation
Aka
good song
Sark..when am i going to see u and shake u buy the hand….u have noo size
Y cant I download the song??lol
Guys pls..someone should whatsapp me the song wai??0577026492…pls wai??
Ur the best man pliz make another song with cassper nyovest
I want send de song yyy
shine lyk a blackstar…wow…dz track is dope….bigups sark,burna boy n AKA
give us more levol dix xmas…..mi
gi woo di
I’ve got 3 words; u da best
Sarknation sizeless
Big ups man all d way.
U think say u like me bt
minu mi feeeeeli wu rough
Damn Gotta Admit That African Flavour Is The Best….
“Shine bright like a african star”
sarknatn no size
obide …….always on top
Message :
sark u are too much..
I no u are going to kill it dis Xmas
dis song z too much big ups to sark and burna boy
SarkNation yu kill it that’s de dope man..