Hold On- Sarkodie ft Raquel Download MP3
Track: Hold On
Artiste: Sarkodie featuring Raquel
Producer: Lil Shaker
This is one of the tracks off his Sarkology album feat Raquel. Enjoy!
Track: Hold On
Artiste: Sarkodie featuring Raquel
Producer: Lil Shaker
This is one of the tracks off his Sarkology album feat Raquel. Enjoy!
David Sam
nice truck
sark take me as ur child oooooooooooooooooo na ago die for u
obede u are toooooo much
Sarko kill them man… dope tracks
He is unpredictable
Pingback: Here Are All The Songs Recorded By Sarkodie – Kuulpeeps – Ghana's Number One Campus News and Lifestyle Site by Students