Shatta Wale- Mamobi Download MP3

Track: Mamobi

Artiste: Shatta Wale

Where are the Mamobi and Nima Shatta fans, push out your lighters everybody, Shatta Wale has a special message for you all.

Love yourself and let’s live as one, no need to fight one another. We don’t want to loose anyone. No ghetto youth has to go to prison, so put down the cutlass now.

Hhmm! Those are some pretty dope lines from Shatta Wale, anyway, get it below!