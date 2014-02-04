SHOWBIZ

Actor John Dumelo: Waiting for God’s time to marry

Actor John Dumelo

Popular Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has said he is waiting on God’s chosen time to get married.

The fine actor turned 30 on Monday February 3 and gave indications he was not ready to settle down with any particular woman when he was asked the question.

“God’s time is the best,” John simply told NEWS-ONE yesterday [Monday].

Meanwhile, he was mute about his decision to exclude the media in his special birthday get- together on Sunday evening.

Ahead of his birthday on Monday, he threw a secret party on Sunday evening for his friends within and outside of the entertainment industry.

The party took place at the plush Crystal Park entertainment joint at East Legon and in attendance were hot faces Yvonne Nelson, Chase Bossman, Joselyn Dumas, KOD, Nathaniel Attoh, James Gardner, Commotion and a host of others.

No media outfit was invited for the party, and indications were that the tall actor just didn’t want any public attention for his party.

10 Comments

  1. udensi uzochukwu says:
    on April 29, 2014 at

    Yes my broda wait for God’s time,he makes all things beautiful in his own appointed time.GOD is neva too late,don’t be weary cos d bible says in Habakkuk 2:3″for d vision is yet for an appointed time,but @ d end it shall speak & not lie:though it tarry,wait for it;because it will surely come,it will not tarry. God does not fail those dat trust in him. Halleluya Amen

  2. Anonymous says:
    on May 1, 2014 at

    dat 2ru god time z d best nd d almighty wil grant u a repectful nd humble wife

  3. MOOLA SITWALA says:
    on May 6, 2014 at

    Yes God’s time is the best,u just have 2 wait on it.

  4. pomba tatenda says:
    on May 7, 2014 at

    I am ready to marry John Dumelo

  5. pomba tatenda says:
    on May 7, 2014 at

    I am the chosen one by God

  6. Your Name dijatu abraham says:
    on May 29, 2014 at

    fast 4 1 week an pray wt ot ceasing,GOD z nt a man dt ly,u wll c ur missing rip soon.

  7. mee says:
    on June 1, 2014 at

    Im ready to marry u john dumelo. Lol

  8. joslyn naseyian says:
    on June 6, 2014 at

    God doesnt forget hez ppl..it is better to put ur trust and confidence in God than man…so pray for da right person…in prayers with u!!!may da lord c u thru my favourite actor!!!

  9. Anonymous says:
    on June 15, 2014 at

    Hw can u say u r waiting 4 GOD’s time does it mean dat all d babes u’ve been going out wit none of them is good 4 marriage huh.

  10. Samuel Esso says:
    on September 29, 2017 at

    my dear brother John Dumelo i pray you get a woman of your blood, you always remain my favorite actor. you are my mentor estate manager as well as an actor. i know I will see you one day

