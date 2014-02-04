Actor John Dumelo: Waiting for God’s time to marry
Popular Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has said he is waiting on God’s chosen time to get married.
The fine actor turned 30 on Monday February 3 and gave indications he was not ready to settle down with any particular woman when he was asked the question.
“God’s time is the best,” John simply told NEWS-ONE yesterday [Monday].
Meanwhile, he was mute about his decision to exclude the media in his special birthday get- together on Sunday evening.
Ahead of his birthday on Monday, he threw a secret party on Sunday evening for his friends within and outside of the entertainment industry.
The party took place at the plush Crystal Park entertainment joint at East Legon and in attendance were hot faces Yvonne Nelson, Chase Bossman, Joselyn Dumas, KOD, Nathaniel Attoh, James Gardner, Commotion and a host of others.
No media outfit was invited for the party, and indications were that the tall actor just didn’t want any public attention for his party.
Yes my broda wait for God’s time,he makes all things beautiful in his own appointed time.GOD is neva too late,don’t be weary cos d bible says in Habakkuk 2:3″for d vision is yet for an appointed time,but @ d end it shall speak & not lie:though it tarry,wait for it;because it will surely come,it will not tarry. God does not fail those dat trust in him. Halleluya Amen
dat 2ru god time z d best nd d almighty wil grant u a repectful nd humble wife
Yes God’s time is the best,u just have 2 wait on it.
I am ready to marry John Dumelo
I am the chosen one by God
fast 4 1 week an pray wt ot ceasing,GOD z nt a man dt ly,u wll c ur missing rip soon.
Im ready to marry u john dumelo. Lol
God doesnt forget hez ppl..it is better to put ur trust and confidence in God than man…so pray for da right person…in prayers with u!!!may da lord c u thru my favourite actor!!!
Hw can u say u r waiting 4 GOD’s time does it mean dat all d babes u’ve been going out wit none of them is good 4 marriage huh.
my dear brother John Dumelo i pray you get a woman of your blood, you always remain my favorite actor. you are my mentor estate manager as well as an actor. i know I will see you one day