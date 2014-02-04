Actor John Dumelo: Waiting for God’s time to marry

Popular Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has said he is waiting on God’s chosen time to get married.

The fine actor turned 30 on Monday February 3 and gave indications he was not ready to settle down with any particular woman when he was asked the question.

“God’s time is the best,” John simply told NEWS-ONE yesterday [Monday].

Meanwhile, he was mute about his decision to exclude the media in his special birthday get- together on Sunday evening.

Ahead of his birthday on Monday, he threw a secret party on Sunday evening for his friends within and outside of the entertainment industry.

The party took place at the plush Crystal Park entertainment joint at East Legon and in attendance were hot faces Yvonne Nelson, Chase Bossman, Joselyn Dumas, KOD, Nathaniel Attoh, James Gardner, Commotion and a host of others.

No media outfit was invited for the party, and indications were that the tall actor just didn’t want any public attention for his party.