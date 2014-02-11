Masters- Samini ft Kofi Kinaata (Download MP3)

LISTEN

Samini

Track: Masters- Samini

Artiste: Samini ft Kofi Kinaata

Producer: Jam Master Jay

It be party time, everybody make you get your dancing shoes and shake your body. Cool one from Samini featuring Kofi Kinaata. Get it below.

Author: Obour AmankwaObour is the entertainment writer for exposeGHANA. He also handles the Music and Video sections of the website. Prior to joining us, he was a writer at Ghanacelebrities and still writes for the site occasionally. He describes himself as "a web enthusiast, aspiring nerd and the owner of a museum worthy brain." Email: showbiz[at]exposeghana.com

9 Comments

  1. MR ACOLATSEY says:
    on April 30, 2014 at

    I dey beg,mek samini handle kofi kinnata well give us oooooo

  2. dave says:
    on May 5, 2014 at

    kofi kinaata u be serious

  3. Lydia says:
    on June 5, 2014 at

    Nice truck, it moves me too much.

  4. lil sean paul says:
    on October 14, 2014 at

    samini de papacy of dancehall

  5. boss says:
    on October 29, 2014 at

    De Dagati man u be de boss ….de orders be fake

  6. Emma says:
    on December 8, 2014 at

    Samini u be too much

  7. Eyram says:
    on November 13, 2015 at

    samini u are toooo much. Love this tunes….afro beat give hit afro beat……..#singing

  8. neymar says:
    on February 19, 2016 at

    Samini be too much

  9. Raggamuffin says:
    on June 1, 2017 at

    Samini no get size for Africa

