Masters- Samini ft Kofi Kinaata (Download MP3)

Author: Obour AmankwaObour is the entertainment writer for exposeGHANA. He also handles the Music and Video sections of the website. Prior to joining us, he was a writer at Ghanacelebrities and still writes for the site occasionally. He describes himself as "a web enthusiast, aspiring nerd and the owner of a museum worthy brain." Email: showbiz[at]exposeghana.com
I dey beg,mek samini handle kofi kinnata well give us oooooo
kofi kinaata u be serious
Nice truck, it moves me too much.
samini de papacy of dancehall
De Dagati man u be de boss ….de orders be fake
Samini u be too much
samini u are toooo much. Love this tunes….afro beat give hit afro beat……..#singing
Samini be too much
Samini no get size for Africa