P-Square- Taste The Money (Testimony) Download MP3

P-Square- Taste The Money (Testimony)

Artiste: P-Square

I want give you my testimony, I’m living my life i don’t taste the money, i don’t chop the money. I’m allergic to porvety so i’m using my sense to gather the properties. Nobody knows tomorrow so i’ll be holding my destiny.

Cool lyrics right? It’s the latest track from the Nigerian music duo, Peter and Paul of P-Square. This time, they are going hard on the African drums with Taste The Money (Testimony). You are definitely going to enjoy this (and those from the Francophone countries will enjoy it even more). If you don’t believe it, listen and down Taste The Money below and give us your testinmony in the comment box. Yeah!

23 Comments

  1. Pingback: P-Square Explains How They Share Income - exposeGHANA.com

  2. josha leonard says:
    on February 25, 2014 at

    you guys are fuc*in good keep it up

  3. KINGSLEY RAYMOND says:
    on February 28, 2014 at

    ITS SO COOL. I LOVE P-SQUARE.

  4. rey-jackson says:
    on March 2, 2014 at

    you guys are of great importance to my life.i love you.

  5. Anonymous says:
    on March 3, 2014 at

    U guys are good may God blessed u .

  6. illumnati arrows says:
    on March 9, 2014 at

    hail the beast that gives yuo good lyrics

  7. Anonymous says:
    on March 11, 2014 at

    Download Bracket Mwemwe

  8. I luv de song kep it up n remember 2 help de up comin artist says:
    on March 15, 2014 at

    I luv de song kep it up, u guy should try 2 help de upcomin artist

  9. Juluice KOUAME says:
    on March 16, 2014 at

    Vous êtes au top !

  10. Anonymous says:
    on March 17, 2014 at

    Plr u gvy wil promote in my studio soon

  11. Anonymous says:
    on March 17, 2014 at

    Pls upgrade psquare

  12. Daliblue says:
    on March 22, 2014 at

    Its so gorgeous

  13. omo mummy says:
    on March 22, 2014 at

    Its cool…..I lov it

  14. Kirumira Salim says:
    on April 3, 2014 at

    Psq love u big up selecta frm Uganda bt now n us

  15. Sweet salm says:
    on April 4, 2014 at

    Frm uganda big u psq we love u big yo Africa’s namba ones lolllll

  16. kabelo saulo says:
    on April 10, 2014 at

    u guys rock

  17. damsy6620@gmail.com says:
    on April 24, 2014 at

    Indid dis song is really a gud 1 n am api 4u guyz

  18. JOSHUA says:
    on May 13, 2014 at

    i like the soung

  19. nana wale says:
    on May 15, 2014 at

    the best hit in africa always comes from p.square

  20. Anonymous says:
    on May 27, 2014 at

    love the song…

  21. Isaac sam frm gh says:
    on September 11, 2014 at

    P squre infact u guys ar buuuuuuuum!!!

  22. Najib mukhtar says:
    on September 19, 2014 at

    Nice track keep it up

  23. smangele mucanzee says:
    on April 25, 2017 at

    Nice music keep it up

