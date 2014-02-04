Shatta Wale- No Sitting (Download MP3)

Download Shatta Wale- No Sitting MP3.
Track: No Sitting
Artiste: Shatta Wale (Bandana)
This track is off his ‘Green Times’ mixtape, with punchlines directed at Samini. Check it out!
Track: No Sitting
Artiste: Shatta Wale (Bandana)
This track is off his ‘Green Times’ mixtape, with punchlines directed at Samini. Check it out!
SHATTA WALE noooo SIZE
yooo shatta movement for life
wale, u toooooo much , show dem what ghana can do. Ebi so…, Ghana we seh. SM4lyf.
the man of dansul,keep it up wale
Bigger n larger seen……
1 love SM for life