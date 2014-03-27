PHOTOS: Actress Yvonne Nelson Bleaching Her Skin?

Actress Yvonne Nelson Bleaching Her Skin?

Some say it’s cocoa butter, others claim it’s shea butter (nkuto) but Yvonne Nelson has confirmed that it’s pure dark and lovely. I’m not sure who is confusing who, but whichever option you choose to believe, there is only one thing we know; Yvonne Nelson’s skin colour is not your co-equal… (who said tweaa?).

There have been several controversies about her skin colour with some fans claiming that the Ghanaian actress is on the brink of turning into the female version of Michael Jackson.

According to them, Yvonne Nelson’s once dark and lovely skin is becoming lighter and lighter.

To shoot down the rumors, Yvonne Nelson has defended herself by saying, she takes photos under different conditions/environments (such as how bright the background is). In that case, she doesn’t expect all photos to appear the same.

In addition, there are a lot of photo editing apps including built-in Instagram filters that enhance the overall outlook of her photos.

So there you have it, we hope this settles the controversy surrounding Yvonne Nelson’s bleaching rumours.

The truth is that, the act of judging Yvonne’s skin colour goes beyond your naked eyes. You probably need enough knowledge in Photoshop, photo apps, cinematography and ‘the wonders of cocoa butter’ before you dare say that Yvonne Nelson is bleaching her skin.

Old Photos of Yvonne Nelson (Dark & lovely)

New Photos of Yvonne Nelson (Cocoa butter deluxe)