SHOWBIZ

PHOTOS: Actress Yvonne Nelson Bleaching Her Skin?

·

Actress Yvonne Nelson Bleaching Her Skin?

Actress Yvonne Nelson Bleaching

Actress Yvonne Nelson

Some say it’s cocoa butter, others claim it’s shea butter (nkuto) but Yvonne Nelson has confirmed that it’s pure dark and lovely. I’m not sure who is confusing who, but whichever option you choose to believe, there is only one thing we know; Yvonne Nelson’s skin colour is not your co-equal… (who said tweaa?).

There have been several controversies about her skin colour with some fans claiming that the Ghanaian actress is on the brink of turning into the female version of Michael Jackson.

According to them, Yvonne Nelson’s once dark and lovely skin is becoming lighter and lighter.

To shoot down the rumors, Yvonne Nelson has defended herself by saying, she takes photos under different conditions/environments (such as how bright the background is). In that case, she doesn’t expect all photos to appear the same.

In addition, there are a lot of photo editing apps including built-in Instagram filters that enhance the overall outlook of her photos.

So there you have it, we hope this settles the controversy surrounding Yvonne Nelson’s bleaching rumours.

The truth is that, the act of judging Yvonne’s skin colour goes beyond your naked eyes. You probably need enough knowledge in Photoshop, photo apps, cinematography and ‘the wonders of cocoa butter’ before you dare say that Yvonne Nelson is bleaching her skin.

Old Photos of Yvonne Nelson (Dark & lovely)

yvonne nelson old 3 yvonne nelson old

yvonne nelson old 2

New Photos of Yvonne Nelson (Cocoa butter deluxe)

yvonne nelson 7 yvonne nelson yvonne nelson4 yvonne nelson5 yvonne nelson 6 yvonne nelson 1 yvonne nelson 2

Related News:

  1. Actress Yvonne Nelson: People Should Leave My Skin Alone
  2. HOT PHOTOS: Actress Yvonne Nelson Shows It All
  3. Yvonne Nelson Fires Back: I bleach and so what?
  4. Ice Prince says he dated Yvonne Nelson but “it just didn’t work”
  5. Yvonne Nelson Fan Threatens To Hang Himself Over ‘Tweet’
  6. Yvonne Nelson- Yes, I’m No More Tight With Sandra Ankobia
  7. PHOTOS: 2013 Ghana Movie Awards Red Carpet, Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari, Yvonne Nelson, Others
  8. Yvonne Nelson: I love John Dumelo like a brother
  9. Yvonne Nelson And Dammy Krane Dating
  10. Nollywood Comedian, Francis Odega To Star In Yvonne Nelson’s Movie
Tags:
Author: Obour AmankwaObour is the entertainment writer for exposeGHANA. He also handles the Music and Video sections of the website. Prior to joining us, he was a writer at Ghanacelebrities and still writes for the site occasionally. He describes himself as "a web enthusiast, aspiring nerd and the owner of a museum worthy brain." Email: showbiz[at]exposeghana.com

29 Comments

  1. JAGUAR says:
    on March 27, 2014 at

    i actually like you movies than any other actress,not even to talk about the so called actors in gh.but have lost hope in you with this inclusion of fading your skin.i think you are no real and that makes you fake in the movie industry.remember mic

  2. 007 says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    i love Yvonne more than anyone, beautiful and a good smile, but you broke my heart Yvonne, look at Jackie appiah

  3. owusu janet says:
    on March 28, 2014 at

    I love yvonne nelson but just – because of the bleching – I hate, her very much

  4. sway says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    Whether u guys fink she’s bleaching or not wat u care….na ur mama born am….#YN love ur new luks u rock a heart

  5. 4rm "unlimited" says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    Yvonne nelson ur new looks make u look lyk a masquarede xo f*k ur ass…. And quit bleaching ur ugly and disgusting skin if u want ur fans back

  6. Master,she is bleaching says:
    on March 29, 2014 at

    Master,she is bleaching

  7. yvonne says:
    on April 1, 2014 at

    She bleaching. ..#simple

  8. Amosa says:
    on April 1, 2014 at

    Oh Yvonne.. O_0

  9. martin says:
    on April 2, 2014 at

    dis is just soo wrong,why ebi by force to be white,u paaaaaa waaaaat aaaaah puuuu! gh girls

  10. Your Name says:
    on April 4, 2014 at

    Y can’t u guys mind yo own business weather she bleaches or not she still remains beautiful•. Go girl u rock!!

  11. dela yao akakpo says:
    on April 7, 2014 at

    never mind anybody ok u are a lovely lady i know of course

  12. dela yao akakpo says:
    on April 7, 2014 at

    i love u no matter what

  13. obolo says:
    on April 24, 2014 at

    Michael jackson’s twin sister i hope you saw Michael Jackson well it seems you want to become a bleaching icon good luck with that to be frank u look much uglier than before

  14. Anonymous says:
    on April 25, 2014 at

    guys her skin is her business. Be polite!

  15. Anonymous says:
    on April 30, 2014 at

    So Disgusting

  16. the one says:
    on May 8, 2014 at

    i m madly in love wt u.cal mi 0509458733.

  17. Your Name says:
    on May 12, 2014 at

    yvone was the prettiest actress but now she is among the ugliest because of bleaching.

  18. oxygen says:
    on May 12, 2014 at

    compare yvone’s nowadays with the old ones she even can see a great differences to be frank she is getting u ugly every day

  19. oxygen says:
    on May 12, 2014 at

    de first time i saw yvone in de movie, princess tyra she was even more than gorgeous but now she is …….

  20. Aini says:
    on May 17, 2014 at

    Wetin be dis

  21. ccity. says:
    on May 30, 2014 at

    yvone jackson ,more grease to your elbow

  22. bush says:
    on June 24, 2014 at

    if she bleachez her bodi na ur bodi gh u are al kokkonsa make u leave her alone
    #YN#u tuu much.do ur tin iz al jealoxi

  23. bush kalala says:
    on June 26, 2014 at

    gh u talc chaw #YN# do ur swag gh go die luv u n ur moviez

  24. God cares says:
    on July 2, 2014 at

    I am no one to judge u , all I want to tell u is God loves u and he is waiting for u Yvonne. It is well.

  25. Rosella says:
    on September 24, 2014 at

    I pity u.may God v mercy. Uv’e bleached,y dnt u pumb ur breast nd ass lyk nicki.it’s nt ur fault. Ass hole.

  26. Somebody says:
    on September 28, 2014 at

    U 9ja people stay out of this and mind ur own business u talking about Yvonne haven’t u seen tonto dikeh now and that girl who call her self ini edo Mmmtchew

  27. thunder blaze says:
    on July 1, 2015 at

    yvonne pls stop bleaching….because as christian you need not to bleach ‘God hate it

  28. Jiejorm says:
    on January 1, 2016 at

    Wether she is bleaching her skin or not isn’t our business. She’s getting richer by the day but can you say the same for yourselves? Let he who is without sin cast the first stone. Some of you have uglier secrets,hers is exposed because she’s a celebrity which makes her life open to public scrutiny. Mind your own businesses and let God be our judge.

  29. Ekhua says:
    on September 26, 2016 at

    Mind ur own business
    yvonne liv ur lyf

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *