Daddy Lumba- Ye Nea Woho Beto Wo (Download MP3)

Track: Ye Nea Woho Beto Wo

Artiste: Daddy Lumba

After years of several hits, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba is still going strong. He recently released ‘awosoo’ which is receiving a massive air play across the nation.

Lumba is not stopping there, he is out with ‘Ye Nea Woho Beto Wo,’ (do what pleases you). Listen to the song below.