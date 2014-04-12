Daddy Lumba- Ye Nea Woho Beto Wo (Download MP3)

Author: Obour AmankwaObour is the entertainment writer for exposeGHANA. He also handles the Music and Video sections of the website. Prior to joining us, he was a writer at Ghanacelebrities and still writes for the site occasionally. He describes himself as "a web enthusiast, aspiring nerd and the owner of a museum worthy brain." Email: showbiz[at]exposeghana.com
Exposeghana.com, infact u’re soo GREAT. I really luv dis site for always giving any latest tracks dat come out; kudos…and kindly always do dat for us…THUMBS UP for u people..!
I have seached all d major sights 4 lumba’s latest song bt I cldnt.dis sight be too good…kip it up
What a good sight is this? ur sooooo gud dan de word gud, kip it up.
God will still blessed u, never maidy Ghanaian they Yorke too March.
This site is really WOW! Capable of giving the latest songs and videos. Off to tell my friends.
u are the bst site in Gh. Kip duing it ,Jah Bless.
U. Are too good like u thAn MY wife
U are more ma man
good site
never meet a site lyk diz.mo y3 bruutaaaaaal!!!!!!
I lov this site
Greatest site since sliced bread
Might bredren aya great
They should let us see the words of the song . Dady lumba latest song
I hear Appietus produced the track for Lumba? Heeeerh Appietus will live 4ever
wow nice
lumber bravo
u r too much keep it up
I luv dis site
sm sm
Fantastic,u are the best when it comes to music
9ice site but dere is no playboy from de music maestro daddy lumba.kindly pls upload de song to ur site becos I really love dat song very much
I love this site
Message u’re too gd.
Message u’re too gd.I also do raps in Arabic if u cld. pls manage me.Num.0272964260/0502015965
Hmmmmm, By De Way , This Site Ohhhh Is Good.