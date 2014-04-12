Daddy Lumba- Ye Nea Woho Beto Wo (Download MP3)

LISTEN

Daddy Lumba- Ye Nea Woho Beto Wo

Daddy Lumba

Download buttonTrack: Ye Nea Woho Beto Wo

Artiste: Daddy Lumba

After years of several hits, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba is still going strong. He recently released ‘awosoo’ which is receiving a massive air play across the nation.

Lumba is not stopping there, he is out with ‘Ye Nea Woho Beto Wo,’ (do what pleases you). Listen to the song below.

26 Comments

  1. Nyantakyi Samuel says:
    on April 17, 2014 at

    Exposeghana.com, infact u’re soo GREAT. I really luv dis site for always giving any latest tracks dat come out; kudos…and kindly always do dat for us…THUMBS UP for u people..!

  2. Bright Abiah Emmanuel says:
    on April 25, 2014 at

    I have seached all d major sights 4 lumba’s latest song bt I cldnt.dis sight be too good…kip it up

  3. Tony Yeboah says:
    on May 3, 2014 at

    What a good sight is this? ur sooooo gud dan de word gud, kip it up.

  4. Anonymous says:
    on May 5, 2014 at

    God will still blessed u, never maidy Ghanaian they Yorke too March.

  5. BIDI DAVID says:
    on May 5, 2014 at

    This site is really WOW! Capable of giving the latest songs and videos. Off to tell my friends.

  6. 0542328716 says:
    on May 8, 2014 at

    u are the bst site in Gh. Kip duing it ,Jah Bless.

  7. Anonymous says:
    on May 9, 2014 at

    U. Are too good like u thAn MY wife

  8. Anonymous says:
    on May 14, 2014 at

    U are more ma man

  9. foster says:
    on May 15, 2014 at

    good site

  10. mo y3 bruuta says:
    on May 17, 2014 at

    never meet a site lyk diz.mo y3 bruutaaaaaal!!!!!!

  11. adomako says:
    on May 20, 2014 at

    I lov this site

  12. adonis says:
    on May 20, 2014 at

    Greatest site since sliced bread

  13. spiker says:
    on May 24, 2014 at

    Might bredren aya great

  14. Anonymous says:
    on May 25, 2014 at

    They should let us see the words of the song . Dady lumba latest song

  15. Kwame says:
    on May 26, 2014 at

    I hear Appietus produced the track for Lumba? Heeeerh Appietus will live 4ever

  16. Gaspoza says:
    on May 26, 2014 at

    wow nice

  17. bayipa says:
    on June 8, 2014 at

    lumber bravo

  18. nasiru-deen says:
    on June 25, 2014 at

    u r too much keep it up

  19. ben says:
    on October 22, 2014 at

    I luv dis site

  21. Kwame Boakye says:
    on December 28, 2014 at

    Fantastic,u are the best when it comes to music

  22. bismark says:
    on April 19, 2015 at

    9ice site but dere is no playboy from de music maestro daddy lumba.kindly pls upload de song to ur site becos I really love dat song very much

  23. bright yevu says:
    on December 17, 2015 at

    I love this site

  24. Owusu Acheawu says:
    on May 23, 2016 at

    Message u’re too gd.

  25. Owusu Acheawu says:
    on May 23, 2016 at

    Message u’re too gd.I also do raps in Arabic if u cld. pls manage me.Num.0272964260/0502015965

  26. Michael says:
    on January 21, 2017 at

    Hmmmmm, By De Way , This Site Ohhhh Is Good.

