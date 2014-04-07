SHOWBIZ

Nadia Buari Wants You To Know That ‘She Is Very Sad Today’

·

nadia buari unhappy

Even after her boyfriend, Nollywood actor Jim Iyke proposed to her last week, Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari is still not a happy woman after-all.

If Instagram photos are something to go by, Nadia is currently not in her best mood as life seems to be bashing her for reasons best known to herself.

The actress posted this photo on her Instagram page with the following caption;

…I’m presently experiencing life at a rate of several WTF’s per hour…#Sh!tHappensIGuess!!

What do you think is happening, has Jim Iyke and Nadia Buari’s relationship gone horribly wrong? Only time will tell…

Author: Obour Amankwa

5 Comments

  1. simon says:
    on April 22, 2014 at

    You got to remain patients

  2. beauty says:
    on November 20, 2014 at

    no is not gud,jim iyke is not gud for u,michael essien is .

  3. Austin Oguguo says:
    on June 16, 2015 at

    Hello my twingle angel pls you don’t have to look sad atall. Pls whatever the predicament might be don’t be doustic. I’m one of your biggest fan and moreover the baddest guy in nollywood is my number one man in AGN. I love you and I love ghanian people.

  4. Austin Oguguo says:
    on June 16, 2015 at

    Mike essien cannot marry such a beautiful angel.

  5. samuel kenga says:
    on January 20, 2017 at

    let the young lady choose whom he likes

