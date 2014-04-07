Nadia Buari Wants You To Know That ‘She Is Very Sad Today’

Nadia Buari Is Very Sad Today

Even after her boyfriend, Nollywood actor Jim Iyke proposed to her last week, Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari is still not a happy woman after-all.

If Instagram photos are something to go by, Nadia is currently not in her best mood as life seems to be bashing her for reasons best known to herself.

The actress posted this photo on her Instagram page with the following caption;

…I’m presently experiencing life at a rate of several WTF’s per hour…#Sh!tHappensIGuess!!

What do you think is happening, has Jim Iyke and Nadia Buari’s relationship gone horribly wrong? Only time will tell…