Spoil there- E.L featuring Sarkodie (Download MP3)
Artiste: E.L featuring Sarkodie
Producer: Slimbo
Wait.. Give me small time, Charley make i spoil there. A nice collaboration from E.L and Sarkodie. Download spoil there below.
Ooh ma world dis collaboration dey go on gidigidi kraaaa wey e dey biii 2
E.L den Sarkodie u guys dey mak me kolo
Big upp 2 all ma hommies wey dem dey ODK (Odorkor)
El u den sarkodie u all dey beee waaaaaaa
