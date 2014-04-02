LISTEN

Spoil there- E.L featuring Sarkodie (Download MP3)

·

Spoil there- E.L featuring Sarkodie (Download MP3)

Spoil there- E.L featuring Sarkodie

E.L – Hallelujah ft. M.anifest

Download buttonTrack: Spoil there

Artiste: E.L featuring Sarkodie

Producer: Slimbo

Wait.. Give me small time, Charley make i spoil there. A nice collaboration from E.L and Sarkodie. Download spoil there below.

Tags: ,
Author: Obour AmankwaObour is the entertainment writer for exposeGHANA. He also handles the Music and Video sections of the website. Prior to joining us, he was a writer at Ghanacelebrities and still writes for the site occasionally. He describes himself as "a web enthusiast, aspiring nerd and the owner of a museum worthy brain." Email: showbiz[at]exposeghana.com

3 Comments

  1. Anonymous says:
    on April 3, 2014 at

    Ooh ma world dis collaboration dey go on gidigidi kraaaa wey e dey biii 2
    E.L den Sarkodie u guys dey mak me kolo
    Big upp 2 all ma hommies wey dem dey ODK (Odorkor)

  2. Mhaame Essie says:
    on April 9, 2014 at

    El u den sarkodie u all dey beee waaaaaaa

  3. Pingback: Spoil there- E.L featuring Sarkodie (Download MP3) – MotionhypeGH

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *