V.V.I.P- Selfie (Download MP3)

Track: Sexy Selfie (Club Mix)

Artiste: V.V.I.P

Producer: DJ Breezy

Some months back, when Reggie Rockstone said that he would like to join V.I.P, (after Promzy left the group) many thought he was just kidding. Well, it turns out he was more than serious about it. The Hiplife grand-papa is out with a new track with group under the name V.V.I.P. They call the song Selfie. Check it out!