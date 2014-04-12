V.V.I.P- Selfie (Download MP3)

LISTEN

·

Track: Sexy Selfie (Club Mix)

Artiste: V.V.I.P

Producer: DJ Breezy

Some months back, when Reggie Rockstone said that he would like to join V.I.P, (after Promzy left the group) many thought he was just kidding. Well, it turns out he was more than serious about it. The Hiplife grand-papa is out with a new track with group under the name V.V.I.P. They call the song Selfie. Check it out!

Author: Obour AmankwaObour is the entertainment writer for exposeGHANA. He also handles the Music and Video sections of the website. Prior to joining us, he was a writer at Ghanacelebrities and still writes for the site occasionally. He describes himself as "a web enthusiast, aspiring nerd and the owner of a museum worthy brain." Email: showbiz[at]exposeghana.com

18 Comments

  1. Samuel says:
    on April 16, 2014 at

    I lke d instrumental of dis song

  2. ABIGAIL ADOMAKO GYAMAA says:
    on April 18, 2014 at

    COOL

  3. De-Icon Boom says:
    on April 18, 2014 at

    i luv de trak keep booming

  4. deejayzoro says:
    on May 14, 2014 at

    Mi luv de tune…

  5. Nature says:
    on May 19, 2014 at

    The song dey be

  6. G,,L,,A,,D,,S,,T,,O,,N,,E says:
    on May 22, 2014 at

    Ya instrmntalz be murder..kp da hard wrk men.

  7. maxice says:
    on May 22, 2014 at

    De track is craziiii

  8. Foxtarzz says:
    on May 23, 2014 at

    V.vip for real ♛♛♛♛♛♛♛♚♚

  9. stepz says:
    on May 25, 2014 at

    this song de be papa

  10. Anonymous says:
    on May 28, 2014 at

    Wicked track

  11. Destiny ray says:
    on June 2, 2014 at

    VVIP IS REALI MAKIN IT BIG

  12. gh montana says:
    on June 3, 2014 at

    massive truck…….

  13. Anonymous says:
    on June 8, 2014 at

    Dis track de bee k3k3

  14. Anastasia says:
    on June 10, 2014 at

    I LOVE IT ESPECIALLY DE VIDEO AND DE DANCE.BIG UPS GUYS

  15. MANTSE AMATEY says:
    on September 9, 2014 at

    I jxt dey feel de beat wow!!!!!

  16. fellovel says:
    on September 28, 2014 at

    More than Good

  17. obaahema selfie says:
    on December 28, 2014 at

    Great I love de song

  18. Ohene says:
    on March 6, 2017 at

    Nm

