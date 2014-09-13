LISTEN

Sarkodie’s DJ Mensah- Sarkolomix (Download MP3)

·

Download DJ Mensah- Sarkolomix MP3

DJ Mensah- Sarkolomix

Sarkolomix- DJ Mensah

Track: Sarkolomix

Artiste: Sarkodie

Mixed by: DJ Mensah

Ever wanted to hear your favorite Sarkodie songs mix and mashed into one track? Sarkodie’s personal DJ, DJ Mensah has released a mix of Sarkodie’s songs. He calls it ‘Sarkolomix (Road to Sarkcess mixed).’ Most of the tracks are from his ‘Sarkology album’ as well as recently released hits. The Sarkolomix is about 54 minutes with a size of 62MB. Enjoy!

Tags:
Author: Obour AmankwaObour is the entertainment writer for exposeGHANA. He also handles the Music and Video sections of the website. Prior to joining us, he was a writer at Ghanacelebrities and still writes for the site occasionally. He describes himself as "a web enthusiast, aspiring nerd and the owner of a museum worthy brain." Email: showbiz[at]exposeghana.com

35 Comments

  1. Anonymous says:
    on September 17, 2014 at

    dope track

  2. Anonymous says:
    on October 30, 2014 at

    sarkodie no size

  3. Sarkodie. is d best in africa says:
    on November 11, 2014 at

    Sarkodie is d best in africa

  4. collianoc says:
    on November 14, 2014 at

    what nice one @sarkolomix

  5. sark is the best rapper in africa says:
    on November 17, 2014 at

    sarkodie is the best rapper in africa.

  6. anorkyee says:
    on November 18, 2014 at

    please whats the title in 37th minuits to 38th minuuts

  7. No size Sark nation says:
    on November 19, 2014 at

    No Size sarkodie u are de best among de musicians wai

  8. gameboy gh says:
    on November 26, 2014 at

    Omanpanin be sark

  9. dosted sheik manzua says:
    on December 1, 2014 at

    sark nation

  10. Agyei Bright says:
    on December 1, 2014 at

    Oo sark u be my num# 1 M Cee

  11. Paul Owusu says:
    on December 5, 2014 at

    I love to from the best rapper ever “SARK”

  12. Michael akwesi agyeman says:
    on December 11, 2014 at

    Sarkodie is the best in Gh and the best in Africa also

  13. Saa Okodie says:
    on December 30, 2014 at

    One of d fastest rappar Sarkodie he is just d best in Gh and in Africa YES

  14. sky marfo says:
    on December 30, 2014 at

    no size

  15. Anonymous says:
    on December 31, 2014 at

    i love sarkodie with all ma heart i wish i could be his friend

  16. matilda osei says:
    on January 11, 2015 at

    best rapper in Africa

  17. YoungSark says:
    on January 30, 2015 at

    ##E B SARK! THE BEAST OF RAPPER IN AFRICA ##DOPE#NIQQAS

  18. AYUBA says:
    on March 31, 2015 at

    sark.no size.
    nic mix.

  19. big man sark says:
    on April 23, 2015 at

    SARKODIE ALL THE WAY S.K.D SAY SO

  20. PoLaSiX says:
    on April 26, 2015 at

    sarkcess is ma numba 1 fun#### am expecting more bet awards######

  21. PoLaSiX says:
    on April 26, 2015 at

    kip it to de maximum ## expecting more bet awards not VGMA ## no sizeeee

  22. OSEI-YEBOAH LAWSON says:
    on June 7, 2015 at

    Sark,love u nd ya songs to d max

  23. Nana Mireku says:
    on July 6, 2015 at

    Love sarkodiE music

  24. WILMOT WESSEH says:
    on July 9, 2015 at

    Sarkodie is the best ever

  25. Daazy says:
    on July 17, 2015 at

    sark i have waited for u ky3

  26. Atobra Mills says:
    on August 29, 2015 at

    Sark wo ni size: you are the best man on earth

  27. fada brisco GH says:
    on October 14, 2015 at

    huh….sark……yu got no size in africa…..big upz man like sark….africa rap beast…..africa acehood

  28. Sark De DreamChaser says:
    on November 2, 2015 at

    #Sark is the boss of bosses in african rap #iSwear

  29. Bukani says:
    on November 29, 2015 at

    Sark i like ur everything u r more

  30. RAM JAANE says:
    on December 7, 2015 at

    S-sarkodie no size
    A-africa king of rap
    R-respect is only your
    K-kumasi people dey love you
    O-one and the only
    D-don papa sarkodie
    I-i dey love you blutaaaaaaaa
    E-edey beee k3k3

  31. quame nic (quam boy) says:
    on January 23, 2016 at

    sark u be realest

  32. Nappyjames says:
    on February 8, 2016 at

    Ma greetins to sarkk and tema boys,great sark of all trade master of all, if i make up in live, i must released a song with, hahahaha, all d way from niaja, season sarkholics

  33. Sarkodie says:
    on February 25, 2016 at

    sarkodie rap boss of all rap bosses haa kip it up obidibiponbidi nooooo size

  34. Evans Cena Sarkodie Morrison says:
    on August 1, 2016 at

    My Role-model Sarkodie,fly higher,am nxt Sarkodie Rap Alike

  35. Starbornish Asante Samuel says:
    on July 30, 2017 at

    Best of all
    #Sark #DJ-Mensa boom
    I love it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *