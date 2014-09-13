Sarkodie’s DJ Mensah- Sarkolomix (Download MP3)

Download DJ Mensah- Sarkolomix MP3

Track: Sarkolomix

Artiste: Sarkodie

Mixed by: DJ Mensah

Ever wanted to hear your favorite Sarkodie songs mix and mashed into one track? Sarkodie’s personal DJ, DJ Mensah has released a mix of Sarkodie’s songs. He calls it ‘Sarkolomix (Road to Sarkcess mixed).’ Most of the tracks are from his ‘Sarkology album’ as well as recently released hits. The Sarkolomix is about 54 minutes with a size of 62MB. Enjoy!