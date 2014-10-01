SHOWBIZ

Nigeria Honours Nollywood Star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde receives honorary award.

Omotola receives her honorary certificate from Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan in the presence of Chief Justice of the Federation Hon. Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar

Nollywood star, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has received an honorary award for her outstanding contributions to the Nigerian movie industry.

The 2014 National Honours Awards ceremony took place on September 29th in Abuja as part of the activities to mark Nigeria’s 54th Independence anniversary.

A total of 313 people received the awards for their exceptional contributions in entertainment, politics, business, sports, security and other fields.

Omotola Ekeinde together with actress Joke Silva received the Member of the order of the Federal Republic (MFR) Award.

The mother of four who was named in the 2013 Time Magazine’s list of 100 most influential people in the world initially expressed ‘mixed’ feeling after her nomination for the award.
“Mixed Feelings. That’s the truth. How you feel seeing your name among recipients of national award?” she asked.

In spite of her remarks, Omosexy, as she is affectionately referred to by her fans said she has ‘listened to the voices of wisdom’ and has received the awards.

Below is the message she posted on Facebook (unedited).

Happy #54th #Independence #Nigeria.
Many of you by now must have heard about my National award.
Member of the order of the Federal Republic ( MFR)
Many read my ” mixed reaction” and “consulting with elders” remarks.
So I listened to the voices of wisdom.
I went, got awarded and decorated and am Truly Appreciative.
Appreciative of a country who still produces opportunities for her children, despite the many abuses and mismanagement by her children.
Appreciative of a strong country that never fails to smile even sometimes annoyingly “suffering and smiling” irrespective of her situation
Appreciative of a country that is proud to call me it’s own , groom me and present me to the world, trained and ready to fight
Appreciative of a country that’s still Holding on waiting so desperately for us her children to Come back home, wake up, love her, nurture her, honor her ……. Enjoy her.
Nigeria my country , my mama thank you for the recognition , I love you and look forward to seeing you happy and dancing again in your colorful robes amongst the best mothers of the world.

To the first Daughter of Mama Africa.
#HappyBirthdayNigeria and Thank You.
One of your children,
Omotola.

Being decorated by the Chief Justice of the Federation, Hon. Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar

Omotola with other recepients, Koko Kolango and Joke Silva

