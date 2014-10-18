LISTEN

Shatta Wale- My Empire Deh (Download MP3)

Download Shatta Wale- My Empire Deh Mp3.

Artiste: Shatta Wale

In the midst of a strong beef with his rival, Dancehall artiste Samini and a heart-breaking lawsuit by Charter House and GhOne, Shatta Wale says his fans are always there for him. The SM Empire is there 4Lyf!

According to Shatta’s manager Bulldog, “Shatta Movement is a nation and has citizens worldwide.” Listen to the track and let’s know what you think about it.

5 Comments

  1. shatta says:
    on October 20, 2014 at

    shatta u be more

  2. shatta s more but ma speakers r bad says:
    on October 20, 2014 at

    expose u the best

  3. still on top says:
    on November 2, 2014 at

    shatter still on top no size yaah,fire burn shauter house,fuck u ghone for intimidatng shatter wale.

  4. BARRO NYAME says:
    on December 17, 2014 at

    SHATTA U BE THE BEST THING IN GH MUSIC INDUSTRY

  5. Jamaican shatta says:
    on March 31, 2017 at

    Shatta mi deh fi yuh anytime I dey cheek youth ruff
    I only need one off your SM4lYF clothes to compain you to spread your shatta life to the work
    My whatssap line +233247253348
    See you on anoda show

