Shatta Wale- My Empire Deh (Download MP3)

Download Shatta Wale- My Empire Deh Mp3.

Track: My Empire Deh

Artiste: Shatta Wale

In the midst of a strong beef with his rival, Dancehall artiste Samini and a heart-breaking lawsuit by Charter House and GhOne, Shatta Wale says his fans are always there for him. The SM Empire is there 4Lyf!

According to Shatta’s manager Bulldog, “Shatta Movement is a nation and has citizens worldwide.” Listen to the track and let’s know what you think about it.