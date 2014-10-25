LISTEN

Shatta Wale- Love of My Life (Download MP3)

Download Shatta Wale- Love of My Life MP3.

Shatta Wale- Love of My Life

shatta wale

Download buttonTrack: Love of My Life

Artiste: Shatta Wale

“You are the love of my life, you’re my moving star and my sunlight. Girl you take me higher than a kite. I want to see you by my side, you are my angel in the night. You know I don’t like the argument and fight, that’s why I do everything right.”

Shatta pours out his heart in an emotional love song. Hit the play button to check it out.

15 Comments

  1. sesaysankeyeddie@gmail.com says:
    on November 16, 2014 at

    I likes Shatta Wale so muc, am a Sierra Leone by nationality. But Shatta Wale is my favourite Artist in Ghana. Thank u very much Shatta Movement

  2. Shatta says:
    on November 20, 2014 at

    Shatta u tooooooo much lock it on

  3. Alexander bray says:
    on November 21, 2014 at

    Great work keep it up

  4. Paul Agyemang Stone says:
    on December 12, 2014 at

    Shatta waleeeeeee!!!.u too much bro,keep the fire burning

  5. Abdul-Raheem{shatta} says:
    on December 16, 2014 at

    shatta u are toooo december not much,keep on shaking africa thank to sm4lyf funs.

  6. Barrow Nyame says:
    on December 31, 2014 at

    Shatta you be the best in the dancehall game u have no size

  7. Amakye says:
    on January 1, 2015 at

    Happy New Year

  8. lordingberg Garry says:
    on February 2, 2015 at

    Shatta movement for lyf ….u r doing toooo December over December nt much over much Am Abodie 4real

  9. SIlas says:
    on February 5, 2015 at

    Lik dis page n to shata wale ………..u tooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooOooooooo APRIEL..Hahahahahaaha

  10. welaya luqman says:
    on February 9, 2015 at

    Shatta unu hv no idea how much mi luv unu mmmmmmmmwaaaaaa

  11. AMOASI says:
    on April 4, 2015 at

    yes to gh music. keep it up

  12. moses kaku says:
    on November 24, 2015 at

    U be toooo much .am a taxi driver people ask abt ur music all de tym.keep de fire burning bro ,am moses kaku

  13. john says:
    on July 14, 2016 at

    Shatta u no bi dancehall king in gh oooooo u bi africa dancehall

  14. john says:
    on July 14, 2016 at

    Shatta u no bi king wid one crown u are king wid six crown

  15. Clifford bonney says:
    on October 23, 2017 at

    I like shatter ,eh shafts no siz

