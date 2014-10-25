Shatta Wale- Love of My Life (Download MP3)

“You are the love of my life, you’re my moving star and my sunlight. Girl you take me higher than a kite. I want to see you by my side, you are my angel in the night. You know I don’t like the argument and fight, that’s why I do everything right.”
Shatta pours out his heart in an emotional love song. Hit the play button to check it out.
Author: Obour AmankwaObour is the entertainment writer for exposeGHANA. He also handles the Music and Video sections of the website. Prior to joining us, he was a writer at Ghanacelebrities and still writes for the site occasionally. He describes himself as "a web enthusiast, aspiring nerd and the owner of a museum worthy brain." Email: showbiz[at]exposeghana.com
I likes Shatta Wale so muc, am a Sierra Leone by nationality. But Shatta Wale is my favourite Artist in Ghana. Thank u very much Shatta Movement
Shatta u tooooooo much lock it on
Great work keep it up
Shatta waleeeeeee!!!.u too much bro,keep the fire burning
shatta u are toooo december not much,keep on shaking africa thank to sm4lyf funs.
Shatta you be the best in the dancehall game u have no size
Happy New Year
Shatta movement for lyf ….u r doing toooo December over December nt much over much Am Abodie 4real
Lik dis page n to shata wale ………..u tooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooOooooooo APRIEL..Hahahahahaaha
Shatta unu hv no idea how much mi luv unu mmmmmmmmwaaaaaa
yes to gh music. keep it up
U be toooo much .am a taxi driver people ask abt ur music all de tym.keep de fire burning bro ,am moses kaku
Shatta u no bi dancehall king in gh oooooo u bi africa dancehall
Shatta u no bi king wid one crown u are king wid six crown
I like shatter ,eh shafts no siz