Shatta Wale- Love of My Life (Download MP3)

Download Shatta Wale- Love of My Life MP3.

Track: Love of My Life

Artiste: Shatta Wale

“You are the love of my life, you’re my moving star and my sunlight. Girl you take me higher than a kite. I want to see you by my side, you are my angel in the night. You know I don’t like the argument and fight, that’s why I do everything right.”

Shatta pours out his heart in an emotional love song. Hit the play button to check it out.