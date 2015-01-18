LISTEN

Pepper- Shaker feat Sarkodie (Download MP3)

·

Download Pepper- Shaker feat Sarkodie MP3.

Pepper- Shaker feat Sarkodie

Pepper- Shaker

Download buttonTrack: Pepper

Artiste: Shaker feat Sarkodie

Producer: Lil’ Shaker

It’s a new year and fans are expecting a lot of songs from their favorite artistes. Shaker of BBnZ Live drops his first track for this 2015 and it features Sarkodie.

“I’ll show you, I’ll put pepper in your eyes” (sounds more like I’ll put pepper in your rice). Anyway, this track hits hard on the ladies who dump their men after sucking enough cash from them. Check it out!

Tags:
Author: Obour AmankwaObour is the entertainment writer for exposeGHANA. He also handles the Music and Video sections of the website. Prior to joining us, he was a writer at Ghanacelebrities and still writes for the site occasionally. He describes himself as "a web enthusiast, aspiring nerd and the owner of a museum worthy brain." Email: showbiz[at]exposeghana.com

7 Comments

  1. Emmanuel says:
    on May 6, 2015 at

    I love de voice of Sarkodie in dis music. It’s good.

  2. Lil Sark says:
    on November 10, 2015 at

    Message#### Sark is de no 1 all over the world sark no get size #####

  3. Glover paul says:
    on January 2, 2016 at

    Yh…yh,my sark is the best ina da whole planet!!!!!!

  4. Assignmentpious says:
    on April 3, 2017 at

    Ma sark is all de best

  5. Assignmentpious says:
    on April 3, 2017 at

    Ma sark is always de best n i hope one day he will give me shout out

  6. Assignmentpious says:
    on April 3, 2017 at

    I feek sark pass my father koraa

  7. Assignmentpious says:
    on April 3, 2017 at

    I am proud to be Sark fan. In fact i like the way sarkodie do everything that’s why i made him as my role model. Is still your biggest fan Assignnentpious n i hope oneday my name will be mentioned by Sarkodie AKA Rap God, I love you rough

