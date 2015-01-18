Pepper- Shaker feat Sarkodie (Download MP3)

Download Pepper- Shaker feat Sarkodie MP3.

Track: Pepper

Artiste: Shaker feat Sarkodie

Producer: Lil’ Shaker

It’s a new year and fans are expecting a lot of songs from their favorite artistes. Shaker of BBnZ Live drops his first track for this 2015 and it features Sarkodie.

“I’ll show you, I’ll put pepper in your eyes” (sounds more like I’ll put pepper in your rice). Anyway, this track hits hard on the ladies who dump their men after sucking enough cash from them. Check it out!