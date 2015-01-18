Sarkodie- Revenge Of The Spartans (Download MP3)

Download Sarkodie- Revenge Of The Spartans MP3

Track: Revenge Of The Spartans

Artiste: Sarkodie

Producer: Kwame Kainyah (DefClef)

The latest gossip from Sarkodie’s camp is that this year, he will be dropping an album he spent two years to work on. It’s called “Mary” and it’s dedicated to her late grand mum who always wanted him to do live music.

According to Sarkodie, all instruments on the album were “recorded live.” Being a tribute album, tracks on Mary are likely to be a bit ‘soft’ lacking the usual foul words, bragging and ‘attacks’ (on other rappers).

For fans that might miss these elements on Mary, Sarkodie has dropped the ‘Revenge of The Spartans’ to quench your thirst. This is how he put it:

“I know ma hardcore fans gon miss some hard bars from me when ‪#‎Mary kicks off so dropping ‪#‎RevengeOfTheSpartans Wednesday!!!! Rap.”

Enjoy the track and let’s know what you think about it.