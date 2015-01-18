Sarkodie- Revenge Of The Spartans (Download MP3)

LISTEN

The latest gossip from Sarkodie’s camp is that this year, he will be dropping an album he spent two years to work on. It’s called “Mary” and it’s dedicated to her late grand mum who always wanted him to do live music.

According to Sarkodie, all instruments on the album were “recorded live.” Being a tribute album, tracks on Mary are likely to be a bit ‘soft’ lacking the usual foul words, bragging and ‘attacks’ (on other rappers).

For fans that might miss these elements on Mary, Sarkodie has dropped the ‘Revenge of The Spartans’ to quench your thirst. This is how he put it:

“I know ma hardcore fans gon miss some hard bars from me when ‪#‎Mary kicks off so dropping ‪#‎RevengeOfTheSpartans Wednesday!!!! Rap.”

Enjoy the track and let’s know what you think about it.

6 Comments

  1. lawrence says:
    on January 19, 2015 at

    You guys are sickly excellent cuz u bring de best n de hit i dey feel u pass

  2. kingmills says:
    on February 1, 2015 at

    hello…pls can i join u so dat we can chat

  3. Sanunu Abudulkarim says:
    on June 13, 2015 at

    Good morning friends

  4. Armstrong Kumatsia says:
    on August 5, 2015 at

    u guys re really amazing. bigups for making god use of ur talent. may JAH continue to bless u

  5. arkoh says:
    on January 16, 2016 at

    sark is really hell of a nation,u are amazing, ur fans still love ur ur rape.

  6. Sulemana Razak( rIcH vYbZ) says:
    on May 18, 2017 at

    Sark is really a human being, I mean best among the equalz
    bigop to u rap docter. mmmwuua

