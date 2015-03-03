SPORTS, VIDEO

VIDEO: Asamoah Gyan’s brace against Fujairah

·

Asamoah Gyan’s brace against Fujairah

Al Ain and Black Stars hit man, Asamoah Gyan struck brace for his side in their 3-0 home win over Fujairah in the UAE top-flight over the weekend.

WATCH BELOW Asamoah Gyan’s goals

Author: Daniel David QuarteyDavid is a sports pundit. He is a famous sports analyst on a number of reputable radio stations including Live FM, Sena Radio, Adinkra Radio and Hot FM. He is also a genuine and passionate writer with the aim of projecting Ghana's sports through writing.

  Hosting says:
    on May 2, 2017 at

    I have decided to stay here because it is one of the top leagues in the world,” Asamoah said, “There is the possibility of me playing regular football here to make me a better player. Gyan and Quagliarella marked their contract extensions with a brace each in Udinese’s 7–0 friendly win later that evening.

