Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win: I was a DJ for “Witches and Wizards”

Actor Kwadwo Nkansah explains why he’s called “DJ Lil Win”.

Ghanaian comic movie actor Kojo Nkansah, known in showbiz industry as DJ Lil Win has revealed that he has never been a DJ in reality, instead, he used to play music for “witches and wizards” in movies.

He made this known in an interview with Feeling Daddy on the Penpenaa Show on Spice 91.9FM in Takoradi.

According to Kojo Nkansah, his name Lil Win was influenced by his admiration for American rapper Lil Wayne, but he earned the title “DJ” when he happened to be the DJ for witches and wizards in a movie titled “Mennko M’ebusua”.

The comedian added that throughout his movie carrier, he has starred in more than six hundred (600) movies.

“To be honest, every movie I star in, I keep a copy in my room. I’m telling you that the ones on the market are more than 600, excluding the ones which are not out yet. Every Monday I release a movie….Every Monday,” he added.

Written by: Godfrey Ainoo