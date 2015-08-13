Alfred Duncan on target in Sassuolo defeat

Ghana international, Alfred Duncan was on target for Sassuolo in his side’s pre-season mini tournament [Trofeo TIM] against AC Milan but his side lost out through a penalty shoots out after 1-1 of regulation time.

The Rossoneri had beaten rivals Inter 2-1 in the tournament’s opening game, before hosts Sassuolo also defeated a disappointing Nerazzurri 1-0.

The Neroverdi almost repeated the feat against the Rossoneri after Ghana international Duncan’s strike gave them the lead, which lasted until the third minute of added time, when Nocerino lashed a strike into the top corner.

In the resulting shootout, Antonio Donnarumma produced saves against Domenico Berardi and Francesco Acerbi and it was Nocerino who stepped up to blast the winning spot kick into the roof of the net.

It was a high intensity start with chances falling at both ends after Philippe Mexes forced Andrea Consigli into an excellent save in the opening minute.

Duncan then blasted a shot narrowly wide from the edge of the box for Sassuolo, before Suso scooped an effort over the bar.

Moments later, Antonio Floro Flores was agonisingly close after Milan goalkeeper Antonio Donnarumma came charging out of his box to become stranded, but the striker’s effort came back off the post from a tight angle.

The Neroverdi went in front soon afterwards, stringing a lovely series of passes together before Duncan smashed a low shot across goal into the bottom corner.

Milan struggled to find the attacking flow they’d exhibited against Inter, but came close when Alessio Cerci’s header beat goalkeeper Pegolo only to be impressively cleared off the line by Francesco Acerbi.

Nocerino found a little space just inside the box in the third minute of added time, and hit a superb strike beyond the goalkeeper and into the top corner to take the tie into penalties.

The midfielder was again the hero as he dispatched the decisive spot kick after Donnarumma’s heroics, to give the Rossoneri a 4-3 win in the shootout.