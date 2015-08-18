Andre Ayew elated with debut goal at the Liberty Stadium

Ghana international, Andre Ayew was elated to strike his home debut goal for Swansea in the second week of the ongoing English Premier League as the Swans beat Newcastle 2-0 last Saturday at the Liberty Stadium.

Ayew made Swansea City home debut after his splendid performance against Chelsea in the 2-2 draw game in the opening EPL fixture as he netted his debut goal for the club and last Saturday at Liberty Stadium the former Marseille midfielder scored his debut home goal for the Swans in his side win over Newcastle.

And the 25 year old admits he is pleased to have got off to a flying start in the Barclays Premier League, but insists that the team’s result is the most important thing.

“I’m very pleased with the victory today,” said Ayew. “It was important that we continued what we did at Chelsea with a win.

“It was a good result at home. It was important to start the game on the front foot and Bafe got us a great goal early on, which made the game a bit easier for us.

“The guys have really helped me settle, and I am happy to have scored in both games. Hopefully it continues like this, but the most important thing is that Swansea win.

“The team spirit is really good here. When you come from a different country, it is important that the guys help you, and that is what has happened for me here.

“I am really pleased to have played my first game at home in front of the fans. Hopefully we can achieve more victories to make them happy.”