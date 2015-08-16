Andre Ayew on target in Swansea win

SPORTS

Ghana international, Andre Ayew was on target for Swansea City in his outfit 2-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday at the Liberty Stadium in the English Premiership League.

The 25 year old attacking midfielder has been the hottest player in the EPL due to his splendid performance Wales based club.

Ayew last week made a great impact and scored his debut goal for Swansea in their 2-2 away drawn game against defending league champions, Chelsea.

However on Saturday, the deputy Black Stars skipper was handed a starting spot by his manager Gary Monk and he was on target as he doubled his side lead in the second after Bafitimi Gomis had the shot host into the lead in the first.

Andre Ayew didn’t last the entire duration of the game as he was substituted.

