Asamoah Gyan on the score sheet in Shanghai SIPG stalemate

Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan was on target for Shanghai SIPG in his side 2-2 away draw game with Henan Jianye on Wednesday in the Chinese Super League.

The Ghanaian was benched ahead of the game and his side conceded the first goal in the 30th minute through Bi Jinhao.

Shanghai SIPG in their quest to maintain their top position on the log sheet threw everything at the home side searching for the needed equalizer and Wenjun Lu pulled even for Shanghai SIPG in the 45th minute.

And in the 57th minute mark of the game, the former Al Ain hit man replaced Brazilian midfielder Davi and it took the Ghanaian just nine minutes to announced his presence as he shot his side into the lead for the first time in the game[2-1].

But the away side failed to hold on as they got pegged back by the home side through Bi Jinhao who netted his brace on the day in the 68th minute as the game ended 2-2.

After the game, Shanghai SIPG thus slipped to the second position on the log sheet with Guangzhou Evergrande topping on 47 points, one point above Gyan’s SIPG.

