Daniel Opare completes Augsburg move

Ghana international, Daniel Opare has officially joined German side, FC Augsburg on a three year deal; the club announced the deal on Thursday.

Opare before joining the German outfit terminated the contract he had with Portuguese side, FC Porto after the former Real Madrid Castilla defender was declared surplus to requirement.

Augsburg over the week agreed a deal with Chelsea for the transfer of left back Baba Rahman and the void will be filled by Daniel Opare after signing a three year deal with the German side.

Augsburg managing director Stefan Reuter told the club’s website: “Daniel is a young, talented player who has already gained match practice at various clubs in Europe.

“But we are sure that his development is not yet complete.”
Opare said: “I look forward to the challenge of playing with the FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga. I only heard good things from Baba Rahman.”

