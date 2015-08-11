Inter Allies captain Joseph Aidoo joins Hammarby on loan

Inter Allies have announced that their captain Joseph Aidoo has joined Swedish side Hammarby Footbol.

According to the club, the Ghana U-20 defender joins the Swedish top flight club on loan with an option to buy at the end of the deal.

Aidoo has been superb this season and has improved a lot as he leaves the club in top form having played 17 league matches without receiving a yellow card.

He was nominated in the Defender of the year category of the 2013/14 MTN FA Cup and the 2013/14 Ghana Premier League, the young defender in the ongoing season also won the club’s Player of the month for January.

The hardworking defender was an integral member of the Ghana U20 side that won bronze in Senegal in the 2015 African Youth Championship.

He also featured in all the four games for the Black Satellites at the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand.