Mahatma Otoo on target in Sogndal win

Ghana international, Mahatma Otoo was on target for Sogndal in his side’s 3-1 massive win over Bryne in the Norwegian second tier league.

The former Hearts of Oak goal machine has really been one of the best players in Sogndal set up since joining them from the Ghanaian giants and their fight to seal a qualification into the Norwegian top-flight division is still on course.

Otoo in his side’s league game against Bryne, the hottest Ghanaian player in Norway struck his side first goal in the 15th minute mark, three minutes later Babacar Sarr made it two and on the stroke of half time Bjoern Inge Utvik made it three for the home side.

However the away side reduced the deficit in the 65th minute courtesy Bjoern Inge Utvik own goal.

