Nyantakyi re-elected as GFA President for another term

GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi has been re-elected as President of the Ghana Football Association for a third term in office by Congress in Tamale on Tuesday.

The (Extraordinary) Congress returned him unopposed for a new four-year mandate, as he was the only qualified candidate for the election.

Nyantakyi thanked the delegates for their continuous trust in him and promised to do more to move further move Ghana football further.

Nyantakyi made history in 2011 when he became the first person to be democratically re-elected GFA President for a second term in office.

He was first elected President in 2005 after earlier serving in acting capacity as Chairman of the GFA for a year.

