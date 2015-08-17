Official: Baba Rahman joins Chelsea

Ghana international, Baba Rahman has officially joined English premier league side, Chelsea on a six year deal from German side, Augsburg, the club confirmed on Sunday.

Chelsea has been in the transfer market in search for a left back after they sold Felipe Luiz to Atletico Madrid and the qualities of Baba Rahman caught the eyes of Chelsea manager, Jose Mourihno and he has finally grabbed the former Asante Kotoko player.

The 21 year old guardsman last Friday passed his routine medicals and he has officially inked a six year deal with the London based club.

Rahman said: ‘I am very happy to sign for Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I can’t wait to train with my new team-mates and very much looking forward to working with them and MrMourinho.

‘I am also looking forward to having the opportunity to meet the fans as soon as possible.