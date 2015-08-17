SPORTS

Official: Baba Rahman joins Chelsea

·

Official: Baba Rahman joins Chelsea

Rahman


Ghana international, Baba Rahman has officially joined English premier league side, Chelsea on a six year deal from German side, Augsburg, the club confirmed on Sunday.

Chelsea has been in the transfer market in search for a left back after they sold Felipe Luiz to Atletico Madrid and the qualities of Baba Rahman caught the eyes of Chelsea manager, Jose Mourihno and he has finally grabbed the former Asante Kotoko player.

The 21 year old guardsman last Friday passed his routine medicals and he has officially inked a six year deal with the London based club.

Rahman said: ‘I am very happy to sign for Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I can’t wait to train with my new team-mates and very much looking forward to working with them and MrMourinho.

‘I am also looking forward to having the opportunity to meet the fans as soon as possible.

Related News:

  1. Ghana’s Baba Rahman set to join Chelsea
  2. Ghana’s Baba Rahman set to join AS Roma
  3. Augsburg award Baba Rahman for his AFCON exploits
  4. Xabi Alonso lauds the qualities of Abdul Rahman Baba
  5. Official: Andre Ayew joins Swansea City
  6. Daniel Opare completes Augsburg move
  7. Official: Ghana’s Majid Waris joins FC Lorient
  8. Michael Essien To Leave Chelsea In January
  9. Jordan Ayew joins Aston Villa on a 5 year deal
  10. Ghana’s Michael Essien completes Panathinaikos move
Author: Daniel David QuarteyDavid is a sports pundit. He is a famous sports analyst on a number of reputable radio stations including Live FM, Sena Radio, Adinkra Radio and Hot FM. He is also a genuine and passionate writer with the aim of projecting Ghana's sports through writing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *