VIDEO: ‘My aim is to win trophies’ – Chelsea’s newcomer Baba Rahman

Baba Rahman made his first visit to Cobham on Tuesday following his transfer from Augsburg. The 21-year-old sat down with the official Chelsea website to discuss the move and outline his targets for the campaign.

Having undergone a training session this afternoon, the defender was in good spirits as he looked ahead…

Hi Baba, welcome to the club. How does it feel to be a Chelsea player?

Thank you very much. I’m very happy to be here and I’m really looking forward to meeting my team-mates and getting started.

What are your first impressions of Cobham?

It’s a fantastic training ground, the facilities are amazing and the pitches are world class. It’s very good here.

Could you explain a little about your playing style?

I’m a left-back and, as a defender, it’s important for me to be strong in the tackle, which I always try to be. I also like to get forward as much as possible and help the team in attack.

As a full-back who likes to get forward, do you think English football will suit your game?

Yes, I think so because In the Premier League there is a heavy emphasis on getting up and down the pitch, which I like to do.

You attempted more crosses than any other player in the Bundesliga last season. How important is it for a modern full-back to produce quality deliveries from wide areas?

It’s very important because obviously if you can provide crosses from out wide there is a higher chance of providing assists and chances for the team.



Is it true that you can also play as a winger or in midfield?

I can play as a winger but I haven’t played in midfield for a while. I played on the left wing in Germany for Greuther Furth not so long ago and scored two goals in the game, but the next day I left for Augsburg.



Which players were your biggest influences growing up?

When I was growing up it wasn’t just left-backs I watched, I liked to keep an eye on all of the top players, but since becoming a left-back I like to watch Marcelo. But I enjoy watching the best players in action, it doesn’t matter what position they play in.

You were playing second-tier German football at the beginning of last season, so your rise has been a rapid one. What do you put this down to?

Last season was amazing for me, and my coach and team-mates at Augsburg helped me a lot, but I fought very hard to try and improve as much as possible.



Do you watch a lot of Premier League football?

Yes, when I’m not playing I enjoy watching all football but especially the Premier League and of course Chelsea. It wasn’t always easy for me to watch because sometimes it wasn’t shown, but I always tried to watch it when possible. It’s a very strong league.

You’re the third Ghanaian to sign for the club following Michael Essien and Christian Atsu. Did you speak to either of them prior to the move?

Yes, I spoke with both of them and they were very positive about Chelsea. They told me it was a great club with very nice people, which was good to hear.

Essien, in particular, has a big history at the club. Do you remember watching him in action when he played here?

Yes, I watched him whenever I could. In Ghana they only showed the Premier League at that time so I was always watching him, he was a great player for Chelsea.



Is the impressive history of Africans at Chelsea encouraging for you?

Yes, of course, it’s a big inspiration for me and I’m really looking forward to trying to carry on the pattern of African players doing well for the club. I can’t wait to get started.

Could you tell us why you’ve chosen to have Baba, rather than Rahman, on your shirt?

It’s because my dad’s name is Baba, I love my dad so that’s the reason. He’s a Chelsea supporter so he’s very happy and proud. He’s not in the country at the moment but he will definitely be watching every game.

What are your main aims for this season?

My main aim is to win trophies for the club. Obviously Chelsea won the Premier League last season and I hope we can repeat that, and do even more. That’s what I hope to achieve.

