CHAN Qualifiers: Ivory Coast crash out Ghana

Homebased Black Stars fail to qualify to 2016 CHAN

Ghana has failed to qualify to the 2016 African Championship Cup CHAN after losing 1-0 to Ivory Coast on Friday.

The Home-based Black Stars who won the first leg 2-1, failed to make a 4th appearance at the tournament after Davy Koffi Boua’s 35th minute goal saw the Ivorians sail through on the away goal rule.

Coach Maxwell Konadu’s side were unlucky in the second half as they failed to convert all the chances that came their way.

This is the first time Ghana will miss out of the tournament after finishing as runners at the last edition staged in South Africa in 2014 while Ivory Coast will be making their third appearance since the introduction of the Championship in 2009.