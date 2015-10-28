Ghana’s Prince Boateng set to return to AC Milan

Ghana’s Prince Baoteng set to return to AC Milan

Kevin-Prince Boateng will be signing a six-month contract with Milan in January.

The Ghanaian has been training with the Rossoneri in recent weeks, as he’s not wanted by current club Schalke 04.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Boateng and the club have informally agreed on a six-month deal, with the option for a further year.

The player cannot sign for the club until the January transfer window, but will be at Milanello until December 31 in any case.

Boateng spent four seasons with the Diavolo before moving to Germany, scoring 17 goals in 100 appearances, as well as winning the Scudetto in 2011.

The midfielder’s contract with Schalke expires at the end of the season, so it’s thought the Bundesliga side would not object to him joining Milan for free, or a nominal fee