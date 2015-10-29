Samuel Eto’o, FIFA Chief Medical Officer Prof. Jiri Dvorak visit two schools in Accra

FIFA Chief Medical Officer Prof. Jiri Dvorak and Cameroonian soccer legend Samuel Eto’o will visit the Kotobabi “3” JHS and Alajo “3” JHS on Monday November 3 to film the “11 for health” sessions 5 and 6 respectively.

FIFA has approved Ghana as the first country in the world for the fourth leg of the ‘Fifa 11 for Health’ programme that trains kids in school to avoid health problems through various football drills.

Prof Jiri Dvorak and Eto’o will launch the programme in Accra and hold a meeting with the GFA President and the Executive Committee.

Officials of the FIFA Medical and Research Centre (F-MARC), GFA officials and other officials will also address the media at a Press Conference which will be held at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday afternoon.

The FIFA delegation will then pay courtesy calls on the Ministers of Health, Education and the Minister of Youth & Sports.

The “11 for health” programme has so far covered 500 schools across Ghana with1000 teachers and about 30,000 students having gone through the training programme.