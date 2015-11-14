2018 WC Qualifier 1st leg: Comoros, Ghana fire blank

Black Stars held to a goalless draw away in Comoros

The return leg tie which will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium next Tuesday will prove to be a crucial decider for the Black Stars after they were held to a goalless draw by Comoros in their World Cup qualifier played on Friday.

Ghana stood as favorites in the match which was played at the Stade Said Mohammed Cheikh but the home side proved to be very resilient as they managed to avoid conceding a goal in the first leg tie.

Majeed Waris started in attack for Ghana with Jordan Ayew playing slighty behind him before skipper Asamoah Gyan came in with 10 minutes to full time.

Coach Avram Grant and his side now have their destiny in their hands as a win in the second leg match to be played on Tuesday November 17 will take Ghana into the next stage of the World Cup qualifiers.

The Ghanaian contingent are expected to arrive in Accra over the weekend and will move straight to Kumasi where they will begin preparations for the crunch second leg match