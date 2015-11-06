Avram Grant names full squad for World Cup Qualifier against Comoros

Coach Avram Grant has invited 23 players including WAFA midfielder Samuel Tetteh and Wa All Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against Comoros.

The two legged fixture which will take place on the 13th and 17th of November will be played on Moroni in Comoros and in Kumasi respectively.

Samuel Tetteh has received a first call up into the Black Stars Team “A” after his outstanding performance for WAFA in the just ended Ghana Premier League season and in the Home-based Black Stars team.

Eintracht Braunschweig right back Phil Ofosu-Ayeh has received a call up after an impressive debut in the friendly game against Canada last month.

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan who has been out of the team due to injury will also return to the side for the two-legged tie with Andre Ayew also making the squad.

Former Ghana U20 striker Ebenezer Assifuah has been named in the squad for the World Cup second round qualifying matches.

Below is the full squad for the qualifying matches against Comoros:

Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Cordoba, Spain), Fatau Dauda (AshGold), Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), (Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, Eintracht Braunschweig, Germany), Jeffery Schlupp (Leicester City, England), Baba Rahman (Chelsea, England), John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Jonathan Mensah (Evian, France), Gyimah Edwin (Orlando Pirates, South Africa), Daniel Amartey, (FC Copenhagen, Denmark)

Midfielders: Rabiu Mohammed (Krasnodar, Russia), Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Solomon Asante (T.P. Mazembe, DR Congo), Samuel Tetteh (WAFA), Andre Ayew (Swansea City, UK), Mubarak Wakaso (Las Palmas, Spain)

Strikers: Asamoah Gyan (SIPG Shanghai, China), Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa, England), Abdul-Majeed Waris (Lorient, France) Ebenezer Assifuah (Sion, Switzerland), David Accam (Chicago Fire, USA)